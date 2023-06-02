Awaken Energy Lab Invites Community to Open House Event
A open house is designed to acquaint the local Utah community to energy healing through the use of photon lights. However, no medical claims are made. The lab holding the open house also has affiliation with other holistic health practitioners.
Lehi, UT, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Local resident Maria Scavelli has transformed personal adversity into a passion for holistic healing. Following the loss of her 4-year-old son because of complications from a heart transplant, Scavelli embarked on a journey to discover natural healing methods. Her dedication has led to the creation of Awaken Energy Lab, a wellness center offering a range of services.
Awaken Energy Lab features cutting-edge scalar wave technology that utilizes photon lights emitted from multiple screens strategically placed in a room. Participants recline in comfortable chairs while absorbing the photon light generated by the energy enhancement system (EES). Through this process, the body is enveloped in positive frequencies, creating an optimal state for self-healing.
"We provide a space where members can absorb positive energy frequencies that assist the body's natural healing process," Scavelli explained. "Our approach harnesses the body's innate ability to heal itself."
It's important to note that Awaken Energy Lab does not make any medical claims regarding its services. However, Scavelli and her team are passionate about promoting wellness and are excited to invite the community to an open house event to learn more about their offerings.
The open house will take place on Saturday, June 10, from noon to 5 p.m. at Awaken Energy Lab's location: 1245 W. Main St., Lehi (red brick house). Attendees can expect an engaging experience, complete with complimentary food, exciting prizes, including the opportunity to participate in free mini EES sessions.
In addition to energy sessions, Awaken Energy Lab features a team of professionals dedicated to holistic well-being. These include a chiropractor, a physical therapist, and two massage therapists.
“We are also interviewing holistic practitioners who would be a great fit for our center, who have their own clientele and would like to share our space,” Scavelli said.
Awaken Energy Lab operates as a private membership association, emphasizing a sense of community among its participants who are considered members rather than clients or patients.
The open house event will also feature other holistic vendors showcasing their services, contributing to a holistic approach to well-being.
Energy healing, a complementary and alternative therapy, aims to support the body's natural healing processes. Based on the belief that energy flows through the body, energy healing techniques address disruptions or imbalances that may lead to physical, emotional, or spiritual ailments.
Energy enhancement systems play a crucial role in facilitating energy healing. By creating an environment that promotes balance and optimal energy flow within the body, these systems enhance the body's energy field and support natural healing. It is important to note that energy healing is not meant to take the place of a medical practitioner.
Many individuals have reported positive experiences and benefits from the EE System, prompting ongoing exploration and utilization in promoting healing and overall well-being.
"I was so excited when I heard about the EE system and found Maria's healing center! I immediately scheduled an appointment in the EE system. I have had five sessions total and I feel great relief in some health concerns I had since doing the sessions,” said Jessica, a Utah County resident. “I have also met some other people who work there that are highly trained in holistic healing. I have experienced two sessions with Naira Milhomens, (physical therapist) who is trained in cranial, visceral manipulation and other modalities. I have learned a lot from her about my body in the sessions. I finally feel I am on my way to total healing!"
Another member, John Reid of Orem, also noted, "I suffer from daily migraines, but after one EE system session at Awaken Energy Lab I didn't have a migraine for three months."
And Judy Lesh of Alpine said, "After my second EE system session I noticed that I wasn't getting up two to three times a night to go to the bathroom. I'm loving the healing process that my body is going through."
For media inquiries or further information about the open house event, please contact Maria Scavelli at 385-336-0591.
