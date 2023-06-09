Author Ira Milligan's New Audiobook, “Understanding the Book of Revelation," an Eye-Opening Discussion of the Text and Meaning Behind John's Writings in Revelation

Recent audiobook release “Understanding the Book of Revelation: Blessed Is He Who Reads And Those Who Hear the Words of This Prophecy,” from Audiobook Network author Ira Milligan, is a compelling guide through the Book of Revelation's intriguing and interwoven mysteries surrounding the end of time that reveals the victorious return of Christ.