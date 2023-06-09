Author Ira Milligan's New Audiobook, “Understanding the Book of Revelation," an Eye-Opening Discussion of the Text and Meaning Behind John's Writings in Revelation
Recent audiobook release “Understanding the Book of Revelation: Blessed Is He Who Reads And Those Who Hear the Words of This Prophecy,” from Audiobook Network author Ira Milligan, is a compelling guide through the Book of Revelation's intriguing and interwoven mysteries surrounding the end of time that reveals the victorious return of Christ.
Tioga, LA, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ira Milligan, who founded Servant Ministries, Inc. with his wife, Judy, has completed his new audiobook, “Understanding the Book of Revelation: Blessed Is He Who Reads And Those Who Hear the Words of This Prophecy”: a faith-based study of the last book of the Bible that aims to demystify the truths that the Lord provides within Revelation’s text.
Milligan writes, “There is no other book in the Bible that has captured the interest and imagination of God's saints like John's Revelation. Also, there is no other book that promises a special blessing upon those who read and keep its word, but therein lies the rub--very few understand its structure and symbolism, so many are unable to heed its instructions! This book will guide the reader through Revelation's intriguing, interwoven, end-time mysteries and show the victorious, conquering Christ that it reveals.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ira Milligan’s new audiobook offers clarity and understanding to a book of the Bible that is often misunderstood and aims to help listeners open their hearts and minds to God’s messages found within. Through his writings, Milligan does his best to reveal what signs and obstacles lie ahead according to John’s Revelation, and what one can do to prepare for the journey onwards toward the eternal destination.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Understanding the Book of Revelation: Blessed Is He Who Reads And Those Who Hear the Words of This Prophecy” by Ira Milligan through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
