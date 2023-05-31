BDA London Moves to Larger Office; Poised for Accelerated Growth
New York, NY, May 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The BDA Partners London office has expanded significantly over the past few years and, as a result, they've moved to a larger office.
Their new location is at 17 Waterloo Place, St. James’s, London SW1Y 4AR.
Jonathan Aiken, Partner and Head of London, said, “Our new location sits, fittingly, at the crossroads of London; a short walk from Trafalgar Square and Buckingham Palace. It's emblematic of the interconnectivity at the heart of BDA, and the global reach we provide our clients to North America and Asia. BDA is unique in its ability to connect Western clients and assets with an array of international private equity and corporates. We see a strong growth pipeline, volatile market conditions notwithstanding. We look forward to growing our business and team, this year and beyond.”
Some of their recent transactions include:
- Outsourced technology services transactions; in particular in the Europe-India corridor (The Smart Cube)
- Increased portfolio company internationalisation (acquisition of Cians)
- Prominent, complex corporate carveouts (Doosan Enerbility and Babcock divestments)
- Rise of ESG as a global investment theme (Pollination capital raise)
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets. bdapartners.com
