Author Sean Laighean's New Audiobook, "The Ghosts of Gaylord," is a Gripping Story of a Small Community Who Fights Back Against Terrorists That Have Settled in Their Town

Recent audiobook release “The Ghosts of Gaylord,” from Audiobook Network author Sean Laighean, is a captivating story that centers around a northern Michigan community that is suddenly taken over by terrorists. Together with a small band of veterans, the citizens of this small community join together and plot to overthrow the dangerous forces planning to expand their reach across the nation.