Author Sean Laighean's New Audiobook, "The Ghosts of Gaylord," is a Gripping Story of a Small Community Who Fights Back Against Terrorists That Have Settled in Their Town
Recent audiobook release “The Ghosts of Gaylord,” from Audiobook Network author Sean Laighean, is a captivating story that centers around a northern Michigan community that is suddenly taken over by terrorists. Together with a small band of veterans, the citizens of this small community join together and plot to overthrow the dangerous forces planning to expand their reach across the nation.
New York, NY, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sean Laighean, an experienced educator, inventor, security instructor, and business owner, has completed his new audiobook, “The Ghosts of Gaylord”: a thrilling and compelling tale that finds the residents of a small Michigan town plotting to overthrow a terrorist group that has made their community their new base of operations.
Laighean writes, “Foreign-sponsored terrorist attacks aimed at conquering American communities and US territory have not yet become a reality. Such attacks, though not probable, are unfortunately not impossible. Actual events and even fictional stories about terrorism, both domestic and foreign, are often far removed from American communities and the reality of most people's everyday lives.
“‘The Ghosts of Gaylord’ challenges that reality by dropping the devastation of such attacks onto an otherwise normal, peaceful American community. This troubling narrative is told through the actions of people--active military and veterans, law enforcement, and civilian groups—who unite and fight to preserve their way of life, all while reaffirming their belief in freedom.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Sean Laighean’s new audiobook is an unforgettable thrill ride that will take listeners on a riveting journey as they follow the brave everyday citizens who stand up to terrorism in their own backyard. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Ghosts of Gaylord” will capture the minds of listeners, leaving them spellbound and desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Ghosts of Gaylord” by Sean Laighean through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
