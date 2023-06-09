Author Jim Forbes's New Audiobook, "Simple Ways," is a Captivating Collection of Poetry Sharing the Author’s Emotions and Personality with Listeners
Recent audiobook release “Simple Ways,” from Audiobook Network author Jim Forbes, is a compelling and personal collection of poems that invites listeners to peer inside the mind of the author.
Sulphur, OK, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jim Forbes has completed his new audiobook, “Simple Ways”: a mesmerizing and gripping collection of poetry that allows listeners to experience the emotions, memories, and experiences of the author.
Forbes writes, “These pages were written for various reasons. These reasons range from maintaining my sanity on lonely nights to expressing my feelings at different stages of my life. My most important reason was that I wanted to write something beautiful and lasting about love, that elusive and fleeting emotion I know I have only experienced once, and that love was only within me. The years have passed and the pages read in living and learning have fallen well short of my expectations. This will be my last effort at song or poem. I now know from experience that love is the most devastating of human emotions and no beauty lies therein, just pain, not understanding. Nothing but more loneliness, a drive from within that allows us to love another more than ourselves and more than life itself.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jim Forbes’s new audiobook is an emotional book that offers listeners a chance to understand and learn from the mind of the author by listening to his innermost thoughts.
The work includes poems such as “I am a Lonesome God,” “The Tiger Has Ceased His Roar,” “A Questful Love, Eternally,” “God Can Take Me Home,” “She’s Out There Somewhere,” “The Ballad of Jimmy Joe Bob,” “I Can’t See Her Anymore,” “My Dream of Three Years,” and many more.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Simple Ways” by Jim Forbes through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
