Lyna Jo Low Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Oregon City, OR, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lyna Jo Low of Oregon City, Oregon, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of agriculture.
About Lyna Jo Low
Lyna Jo Low is currently retired. Previously, she served as the financial manager of Highland Farm of Oregon, which produces Christmas trees and timber. In this position, Low was responsible for accounting and office management. She is an expert seamstress and enjoys creating clothing and performing alterations for gowns and custom designed clothing.
Lyna attended the University of Oregon. She enjoys collecting dolls, world travel, and is an amateur geologist.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
