Tracy D. Als Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Phoenix, AZ, June 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tracy D. Als of Phoenix, Arizona, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law/human resources and operations.
About Tracy D. Als
Tracy D. Als is the COO of Engelman Berger, PC, a law firm based in Phoenix, Arizona. With over 30 years’ experience in the legal industry, Als is responsible for human resources, profitability, operations, personnel, and administrative duties for the firm. She delivers results across all areas of operations through her leadership, business and financial management, human resources management, knowledge of the legal business, implementation of successful systems and processes, and development of key relationships. Als is particularly adept at increasing efficiency and maximizing productivity through her expertise in legal and administrative software, including deployment of new systems and training staff to use the tools.
“I pride myself in building trust and developing relationships to create a culture in the office that leads to success,” Als said. “It’s an honor to be recognized for my work.”
Als earned a Paralegal Certification from Edmonds Community College in 1993. She is on the Board of Directors for the Association of Legal Administrators. She has been with her current firm since 2022, having served as the firm’s Administrator before stepping into her current role. From 2004 to 2002, Tracy held human resources leadership roles for several law firms and financial services firms in Phoenix.
In her spare time, Tracy enjoys playing pickle ball with her husband, Dane, and spending time with her French Bulldog, Buzz.
For more information, visit: www.eblawyers.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
