Manta Island Resort Awarded by Tripadvisor® in 2023 Travelers’ Choice® Best of the Best Small Hotels
Manta Island Resort, Belize Recognized Among Best in World & Central America Thanks to Outstanding Visitor Reviews and Ratings.
Glover's Reef, Belize, June 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Manta Island Resort proudly announces its esteemed recognition as a recipient of the highly acclaimed 2023 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best award by TripAdvisor. Garnering exceptional accolades, the resort secured the second position out of 25 small hotels in Central America and an impressive thirteenth position out of 25 in the world. These prestigious awards reflect the admiration and feedback shared by travelers and diners worldwide over a span of 12 months. To be included among the Best of the Best award winners is a remarkable distinction, signifying that Manta Island Resort has emerged as a beloved choice among discerning travelers, placing it among the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor for 2023. When TripAdvisor finished 2023 analytics based on consumer favorites, Manta Island Resort and sister resort Coco Plum Island were the only resorts in Belize to ranked high enough in guest ratings to win in highly competitive World categories, and this is no small accomplishment.
“We are incredibly humbled and overjoyed by Manta Island Resort's recognition in Tripadvisor's prestigious 2023 awards,” said Kimberly Castillo, COO at Manta Island Resort. “It is a true testament to the passion and dedication of our entire team. We strive to create an unforgettable experience for our guests by exceeding their expectations in every aspect of their stay. Being ranked among the top small hotels in Central America and the world is an incredible honor that we share with our loyal guests who have shared their experiences and supported us throughout our journey. This achievement motivates us to continue delivering unparalleled excellence and creating lifelong memories for each and every guest. We are immensely grateful for this recognition and look forward to welcoming more travelers to our little piece of paradise at Manta Island Resort."
“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winners,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Ranking among the Best of the Best demonstrates that you have provided exemplary experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”
Check out all the reviews, and discover more about Manta Island Resort here: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g291964-d21384851-Reviews-Manta_Island_Resort-Glovers_Reef_Atoll_Belize_Cayes.html.
About Manta Island Resort, Belize
The island resort houses nine octagonally shaped private oceanfront cabanas, 3 two-bedroom overwater reef villas, on-site restaurant and bar with an infinity pool which has as its view the Caribbean Sea, and spa. Manta Island Resort celebrates a love for barefoot luxury and highly personalized service.
About Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.
* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, March 2023
** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files
Charlene Fedoroff
1-800-408-8224
https://www.mantaislandresort.com
