James Stone's New Audiobook, "REVELATION: The Great Wonder," is an Enlightening Analysis of the Book of Revelation and How It Can Relate to the Modern World
Recent audiobook release “REVELATION: The Great Wonder,” from Audiobook Network author James Stone, sheds new light on the Book of Revelation. Stone uses his decades of experience studying the bible and working in ministry to provide insight on how to unlock the power of Christ that lives inside all of His children.
Chattanooga, TN, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Stone, the founder and president of Christian Ministries Inc. who holds four post-graduate degrees, has completed his new audiobook, “REVELATION: The Great Wonder”: a broadening and enriching faith-based tale that empowers listeners to use the Book of Revelations as a tool to fight their own demons.
“Contrary to most end-time prophecy preachers of the modern visible church,” writes James Stone, “I believe that all the events of the apocalypses of Jesus Christ, as recorded in Revelation from chapter 1 through chapter 22, occurred in that generation between the resurrection of Christ and the destruction of Jerusalem. The book of Revelation is still relevant to us today, however, as it has been and will be to everyone in every generation following that generation between AD 30 and 70… Everyone in every age can have Christ come quickly as they encounter the troubles of experiencing life in a physical world that is always dying, to experience the peace of God that passes all understanding in a powerful kingdom of God that knows no end.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author James Stone’s new audiobook is a fascinating book that details the events described in the Book of Revelation. It reveals the apocalypse of Jesus Christ and the subsequent coming about of God’s kingdom on Earth. Revelation paints vivid and intense visual pictures of the mark of the beast, a great red dragon, a woman clothed in the sun, and a slaughtered lamb standing—all portrayed as powerful metaphors as told by John.
James Stone concludes that the apocalypses of Jesus all occurred between Christ’s resurrection and the fall of Israel. Because of this, Christ has enabled His believers to harness His power. Listeners can learn how to overcome their own dragons, beasts, and false prophets just as John did.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “REVELATION: The Great Wonder” by James Stone through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
