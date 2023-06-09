Author Pam Tinnes Lord's New Audiobook, "Furry Tales: The Village Would Never Be the Same," is the Story of Some Peaceful Creatures Whose Lives Are Upended by an Intruder
Recent audiobook release “Furry Tales: The Village Would Never Be the Same,” from Audiobook Network author Pam Tinnes Lord, is a powerful and uplifting tale of a collection of furry friends who must band together to protect their peaceful hamlet when an unexpected intruder arrives to challenge them.
Mechancisburg, PA, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pam Tinner Lord, a published author and illustrator, has completed her new audiobook, “Furry Tales: The Village Would Never Be the Same”: an imaginative tale about special friendships that will take listeners on an adventure like no other.
“You will be transported into the land of imagination full of possibilities, doubts, courage, and yes, danger,” Lord writes. “There will be moments of sheer wonder, bravery, awareness, acceptance, and inclusion.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Pam Tinne Lord’s new audiobook is best shared with friends, talking about the awareness, acceptance, and inclusion of new friends.
When a surprising intruder poses a shocking danger, the village’s residents must unite to protect one another and return to safety. Through their adventures and challenges, the villagers gain powerful insight into the depth of friendship, bravery, and inclusion. Everything changes for these villagers in the blink of an eye, and even one person can make a huge difference in the lives of others in the community.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Furry Tales: The Village Would Never Be the Same” by Pam Tinnes Lord through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
