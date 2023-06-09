Author Barbara Ann Munster's New Audiobook, "Developing Values," Reveals How the Author’s Experiences Impacted Her View of Family, Community, and the World

Recent audiobook release “Developing Values: Go Forth with Courage,” from Audiobook Network author Barbara Ann Munster, is a heartfelt memoir and self-help novel that reflects upon the author's experiences beginning with her early childhood, and covering her three marriages, the birth and raising of her children, and her ongoing education and career milestones.