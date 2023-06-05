Nohbo Secures Series A Funding to Drive Expansion of Sustainable Personal Care Technologies

Nohbo, a leader in the development of groundbreaking water-soluble packaging technologies, today announced the successful completion of its Series A funding round, led by Material Impact Fund. While the financial details remain undisclosed, the round includes participation from Dara Holdings, Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, LLLP, and SaferMade. The funds will bolster Nohbo's growth within the hospitality sector and expedite the widespread adoption of its revolutionary technology.