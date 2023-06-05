Nohbo Secures Series A Funding to Drive Expansion of Sustainable Personal Care Technologies
Nohbo, a leader in the development of groundbreaking water-soluble packaging technologies, today announced the successful completion of its Series A funding round, led by Material Impact Fund. While the financial details remain undisclosed, the round includes participation from Dara Holdings, Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, LLLP, and SaferMade. The funds will bolster Nohbo's growth within the hospitality sector and expedite the widespread adoption of its revolutionary technology.
Palm Bay, FL, June 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nohbo's proprietary Hydrofills are versatile pods designed to dramatically reduce single-use plastic waste and encourage sustainable consumption. By simply adding 8 ounces of tap water to a refillable bottle and shaking it, users can instantly create a rich shampoo, creamy conditioner, or gel-like body wash. This technology presents an eco-conscious alternative to conventional personal care product packaging and caters to the increasing consumer demand for plastic-free solutions. Nohbo offers this item to consumer packaged good companies (CPGs) as a cutting-edge packaging delivery system that replaces traditional plastic bottles with water-soluble alternatives.
"We are thrilled about the prospects this investment brings to Nohbo and grateful that both consumers and the planet will benefit from our innovative solutions," said Ben Stern, Founder and CEO of Nohbo. "With the backing of Material Impact and our other investors, we will expand our commercial offerings and disrupt the industry.”
Material Impact is a Boston-based leading venture capital firm specializing in building deep tech companies powered by material science that solve enduring, large-scale, real-world problems. The firm's Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Adam Sharkawy, expressed his enthusiasm for Nohbo's potential in the personal care market and beyond.
"At Material Impact, we help build companies that can make the world better, cleaner, and sustainable,” said Adam Sharkawy. “We are proud to continue the journey with Nohbo as they continue to pioneer inventive solutions to obviate plastic bottles for personal care products, an industry that is primed for disruption now more than ever.”
About Nohbo
Nohbo, a Florida-based enterprise, is on a mission to eliminate single-use plastic from our world. After making a splash on Shark Tank in 2014 and securing investment from Mark Cuban, the company has since developed a range of patented technologies that dissolve in water, leaving no trace of plastic behind. Collaborating with brands, retailers, and hotels, Nohbo assists in transforming traditional products into eco-friendly, package-free alternatives. As a Certified B-Corp situated just minutes from Florida's beautiful shoreline, Nohbo is dedicated to making a positive impact on our environment.
For more information about Nohbo, visit www.Nohbo.com.
About Material Impact
Material Impact is a champion of the bravest ideas for the future, building deep tech companies powered by material science that solve enduring, large-scale, real-world problems. Learn more at http://www.materialimpact.com.
