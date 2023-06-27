Further Leave Granted Pursuant to Part 16.1 of the British Columbia Securities Act in BridgeMark Class Action
Leave has been granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on March 30, 2023, to initiate legal action under section 140.3 of the British Columbia Securities Act against Green 2 Blue Energy Corp., Marapharm Ventures Inc., and related individuals for alleged misrepresentations in secondary market disclosure documents. The class certification application for the BridgeMark Class Action is scheduled for August 2023.
Vancouver, Canada, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In accordance with section 140.9 of the British Columbia Securities Act, this notice is being given by Bennett Mounteer LLP, counsel for the Plaintiffs, to advise that leave has been granted to commence an action under section 140.3 of the Securities Act (liability for secondary market disclosure) against the following issuers and individuals:
1. Green 2 Blue Energy Corp., now G2 Energy Corp. (CSE:GTOO) (FWB:UD9) (OTCPK: GTGEF), Slawomir Smulewicz, Michael Young and Glenn Little, by order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia dated March 30, 2023; and
2. Marapharm Ventures Inc., now Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (CSE:FIOR - delisted) (OTQB:FIORF), David Alexander and Yari Nieken, by order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia dated March 30, 2023.
Leave was granted to pursue claims in respect of alleged misrepresentations in secondary market disclosure documents, including in news releases and notices of proposed issuance of listed securities released between April and June 2018.
The Plaintiff's application for class certification of the BridgeMark Class Action under the Class Proceedings Act is scheduled to be heard from August 21 to 25, 2023, and August 28 to September 1, 2023.
Copies of the Oral Reasons for Judgment of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, and the order granting leave, can be found at www.bridgemarkclassaction.com.
Source: Bennett Mounteer LLP, Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP and Eighty-One West Law PC
For further information:
Additional information may be obtained by visiting www.bridgemarkclassaction.com.
Contact
Bennett Mounteer LLP
Paul R. Bennett
1-604-639-3668
www.bennettmounteer.com
