Further Leave Granted Pursuant to Part 16.1 of the British Columbia Securities Act in BridgeMark Class Action

Leave has been granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on March 30, 2023, to initiate legal action under section 140.3 of the British Columbia Securities Act against Green 2 Blue Energy Corp., Marapharm Ventures Inc., and related individuals for alleged misrepresentations in secondary market disclosure documents. The class certification application for the BridgeMark Class Action is scheduled for August 2023.