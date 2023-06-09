Author C.L. Black Jr.'s New Audiobook, “My Next 24,” is a Profound Discussion Designed to Encourage Listeners to Truly Live and be Present in Their Next Twenty-Four Hours
Recent audiobook release “My Next 24,” from Audiobook Network author C.L. Black Jr., is an eye-opening discussion of how listeners can gain more perspective on the ways in which people can spend one twenty-four-hour period in their lives. Through Black Jr.'s writings, listeners will garner the information required to live their best lives possible.
Clearbrook, VA, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- C.L. Black Jr., a tenured and successful business owner who resides in Virginia and graduated from The Milton Hershey School, an orphanage in Pennsylvania, has completed his new audiobook, “My Next 24”: a poignant and compelling look at how one can improve their lives and how the way they spend their days impacts how others perceive oneself.
“This book revolves around the premise of gaining more perspective on the twenty-four-hour period in which we live our current lives,” writes Black Jr. “My goal is to relate everyday experiences that will help establish a common ground for all to build upon. I truly believe the past is just the past, the future has not yet arrived, and the present is the only thing in our control. Actually, the present has a direct impact on how we perceive the past and the future. So why not live in your next twenty-four?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author C.L. Black Jr.’s new audiobook offers listeners the chance to reflect on their own choices in life, and make the important changes needed to lead the most fulfilling lives possible. Thought-provoking and insightful, Black Jr. will take listeners on a powerful journey to discover just how impactful the twenty-four-hour cycle can be for one’s future.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “My Next 24” by C.L. Black Jr. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
