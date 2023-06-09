Author C.L. Black Jr.'s New Audiobook, “My Next 24,” is a Profound Discussion Designed to Encourage Listeners to Truly Live and be Present in Their Next Twenty-Four Hours

Recent audiobook release “My Next 24,” from Audiobook Network author C.L. Black Jr., is an eye-opening discussion of how listeners can gain more perspective on the ways in which people can spend one twenty-four-hour period in their lives. Through Black Jr.'s writings, listeners will garner the information required to live their best lives possible.