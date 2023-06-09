Chaplain Rick Paetzke's New Audiobook, "Life of Miracles," is the Story of the Author’s Life and the Many Miracles He Has Experienced That Have Shaped His Faith
Recent audiobook release “Life of Miracles,” from Audiobook Network author Chaplain Rick Paetzke, is a raw and emotional memoir that explores the trials and triumphs of life with an eye on the hand God has in the lives of His children.
Waukesha, WI, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chaplain Rick Paetzke, a dedicated family man, has completed his new audiobook, “Life of Miracles”: a gripping and illuminating memoir that recounts the miracles Paetzke has witnessed in his own life.
“My book is the written story of the many miracles I experienced throughout my life that helped define the person I am and the faith I have today. It’s told where and when I experienced them. The feelings are raw, and the emotional journey is as real as anyone can feel,” Paetzke writes.
Paetzke wants all his readers to know that they can be set free from addiction like drugs and alcohol like he was when you have Jesus in your life.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Paetzke’s new audiobook is a powerful book that chronicles the author’s life in a timeline from his miraculous birth to his experimental teens and an adulthood filled with bad decisions.
Paetzke continues, “When I was growing up, I would say ‘God, if you’re real, show me, and I will live for you.’ He did that and much more. This book is written for all believers and nonbelievers, to give you all hope now and for the hereafter.”
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Life of Miracles” by Chaplain Rick Paetzke through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Categories