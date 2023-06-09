Chaplain Rick Paetzke's New Audiobook, "Life of Miracles," is the Story of the Author’s Life and the Many Miracles He Has Experienced That Have Shaped His Faith

Recent audiobook release “Life of Miracles,” from Audiobook Network author Chaplain Rick Paetzke, is a raw and emotional memoir that explores the trials and triumphs of life with an eye on the hand God has in the lives of His children.