CBD Online Store Rebrands as Qinneba: Embracing the Past, Embracing the Future
CBD Online Store rebrands as Qinneba - a name that more represents the company and the state of the industry as a whole.
Laguna Hills, CA, June 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CBD Online Store, a prominent provider of high-quality CBD products, is excited to announce its rebranding as Qinneba. This strategic change not only marks a new chapter in the company's evolution but also signifies its commitment to embracing the rich history and promising future of the hemp industry.
So, what is Qinneba? Derived from ancient Aramaic, Qinneba (pronounced kay-nay-ba) translates to "hemp." Drawing inspiration from this linguistic heritage, Qinneba encapsulates the essence of the company's core offerings. The decision to adopt this name stems from the profound significance of hemp as a medicinal plant and its cultural resonance throughout the centuries.
"Hemp" in Arabic, known as Qinb, bears a striking similarity to Qinneba, reinforcing the brand's connection to its roots and aligning with its mission to provide a diverse range of cannabinoid-infused products. As the industry evolved beyond CBD alone, Qinneba recognized the need to cater to an expanding market. The integration of various cannabinoids, such as CBN for sleep support and CBG for pain relief, spurred the decision to embrace a broader vision.
Qinneba has embraced its transformation into a comprehensive legal hemp marketplace, catering to the evolving demands of consumers. By redefining its identity, the company solidifies its commitment to curating a meticulously vetted selection of hemp-based products. Every item available at Qinneba.com undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing, ensuring safety, efficacy, and compliance with industry standards.
"Our rebranding as Qinneba signifies our dedication to providing a diverse array of legal hemp products while upholding the highest quality standards," said Haz Aladdin, Founder of Qinneba. "By embracing an ancient name with deep cultural significance and honoring the heritage of the hemp plant, we aim to forge a stronger connection with our customers and the broader hemp community."
The decision to rebrand as Qinneba not only showcases the company's commitment to customer satisfaction but also highlights its founder's Arabic heritage, fostering a seamless blend of cultural identity and business values. Qinneba stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of hemp and its profound impact on human health and well-being.
Moving forward, Qinneba will continue to be at the forefront of the legal hemp industry, striving to provide the best hemp products available, such as CBD gummies, CBD creams, and CBD Oil for Dogs. Customers can trust in the quality and safety of every product offered on Qinneba.com, as the company remains dedicated to transparency and excellence.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Haz Aladdin
Qinneba
+1 213 973 9687
info@qinneba.com
About Qinneba:
Qinneba (formerly CBD Online Store) is a leading online retailer dedicated to providing the highest quality legal hemp products. With a commitment to rigorous third-party lab testing and a curated selection of diverse hemp-based offerings, Qinneba ensures that customers can confidently and safely explore the potential of this remarkable plant. For more information, please visit Qinneba.
