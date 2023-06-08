AJ Epyx Productions' Short Film "Dismissal Time" Makes Boston Premiere, June 24
Award-winning short film, "Dismissal Time," about racially-motivated bullying in private high school set to make Boston premiere at Roxbury International Film Festival.
Boston, MA, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- What’s done in the dark will come to light. - That is the theme of the AJ Epyx Produtions short film Dismissal Time - a story about an innocent black student victimized by vicious high school bullies and an administration that wants to sweep it under the rug. From the award-winning writer and director, André Joseph, comes this real-life inspired story that deals with the themes of bullying, racism and social injustice. The hero is a teacher named Sharon Vance (actor Lisa Regina) who makes it her mission to bring those responsible to task.
"Dismissal Time" will make its Boston premiere at the 25th Annual Roxbury International Film Festival (@RoxFilm) happening June 20 - July 2, 2023. The film will screen at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, MA, on Saturday, June 24 in “Shorts Program 3” from 2:30pm – 5:00pm. Single tickets are available at www.roxfilmfest.com.
The goal of this short film is to empower people to speak out about social injustice and share their stories. Learn more by visiting the film’s website and social media via Linktree @ajepyxdismissaltime.
About AJ Epyx Productions, LLC:
AJ Epyx Productions, LLC is a New York-based independent film production and professional videography company created and operated by award-winning filmmaker André Joseph. Founded in 2008, AJ Epyx produced three professionally made feature film projects as well as four award-winning short films. Among the company’s most successful projects include the crime-thriller Vendetta Games (Winner for Best Urban Action Film at the Cinemax-sponsored 2017 Urban Action Showcase and now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Tubi) and the dramatic short film The Saxophonist (Winner for Best Film at the 2018 NY Jazz Film Festival and now streaming on The BeBop Channel app).
