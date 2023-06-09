"The Lord vs Corruption" is a Captivating and True Story of How the Author, Rand Tubbs, Had Three Near-Death Experiences Before the Lord Miraculously Healed Rand
"The Lord vs Corruption" is a true testimonial book of many miracles and supernatural events that happened when author Rand Tubbs was sick and dying. After being shown a son existed in a third near-death experience, Rand made a promised to the Lord to write a full book of all these supernatural events if Rand found this child.
Mesick, MI, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rand Tubbs has completed his new audiobook, “The Lord Vs Corruption”: a profound memoir that follows the author through his various medical struggles and personal losses and heartache throughout his life, and how these trials brought him back to the Lord, who carried him through the darkest moments.
The youngest of four siblings, author Rand Tubbs grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and graduated from Northview High School in 1977. Through grants and loans, he attended Northern Michigan University for his freshman year and then transferred to Western Michigan University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry in 1981. A father of three, Rand is now happily married and self-employed as a landlord of several rental houses.
“This is a true story of how a young man in his prime becomes sick with an undiagnosed illness now known as chronic fatigue syndrome or CFS, which is characterized by extreme fatigue and can't be explained by any underlying medical condition,” writes Tubbs. “There is still no cure to this torturous disease. Most people die within ten years of contracting it. All doctors and eventually all friends and family agree that he is manic-depressive and just write him off. Troy, his best friend from high school, leads him to the Lord and prophesies his miracle healing. During his three and a half years of sickness, he has three near-death experiences. In one, it is revealed to him that some lady from a one-night stand had his son. About fifteen years later, he starts having visions of how to find his skinny-legged son, visions involving police corruption.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Rand Tubbs’s new audiobook is a compelling and moving account of how the author gained faith in Christ and found both physical and spiritual healing. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Tubbs weaves an intimate self-portrait, inviting listeners to journey through his past to witness the incredible ways in which the author’s relationship with God has forever transformed his life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Lord Vs Corruption” by Rand Tubbs through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
The youngest of four siblings, author Rand Tubbs grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and graduated from Northview High School in 1977. Through grants and loans, he attended Northern Michigan University for his freshman year and then transferred to Western Michigan University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry in 1981. A father of three, Rand is now happily married and self-employed as a landlord of several rental houses.
“This is a true story of how a young man in his prime becomes sick with an undiagnosed illness now known as chronic fatigue syndrome or CFS, which is characterized by extreme fatigue and can't be explained by any underlying medical condition,” writes Tubbs. “There is still no cure to this torturous disease. Most people die within ten years of contracting it. All doctors and eventually all friends and family agree that he is manic-depressive and just write him off. Troy, his best friend from high school, leads him to the Lord and prophesies his miracle healing. During his three and a half years of sickness, he has three near-death experiences. In one, it is revealed to him that some lady from a one-night stand had his son. About fifteen years later, he starts having visions of how to find his skinny-legged son, visions involving police corruption.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Rand Tubbs’s new audiobook is a compelling and moving account of how the author gained faith in Christ and found both physical and spiritual healing. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Tubbs weaves an intimate self-portrait, inviting listeners to journey through his past to witness the incredible ways in which the author’s relationship with God has forever transformed his life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Lord Vs Corruption” by Rand Tubbs through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories