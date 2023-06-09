Author Donna Barbier's New Audiobook, “Raising the Bar in Marriage: A 31-Day Devotional,” Helps Listeners Strengthen Their Marriages and Relationship with God

Recent audiobook release “Raising the Bar in Marriage: A 31-Day Devotional,” from Audiobook Network author Donna Barbier, encourages listeners and their spouses to raise the bar not only in their relationship with one another but with God as well.