Author Ted Delgrosso's New Audiobook, "Ted’s Tales," is an Engrossing Collection of Twenty-Five Diverse and Genre-Spanning Short Stories
Recent audiobook release “Ted’s Tales,” from Audiobook Network author Ted Delgrosso, is a captivating collection of thirteen short contemporary fiction stories and twelve short science fiction stories.
Belleville, NJ, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ted Delgrosso, a lifelong resident of northern New Jersey, has completed his new audiobook, “Ted’s Tales”: a riveting and mesmerizing anthology that offers twenty-five separate narratives.
In his youth, author Ted Delgrosso was active in the Boy Scouts and martial arts. He later did a four-year tour in the United States Navy as a hull technician, specializing in damage control. Following the Navy, he earned a bachelor’s degree at Montclair State University and has been employed at The Home Depot for the last twenty-five years. He and his wife, Susan, have two grown children, David and Diana.
Delgrosso begins his story, “Tick,” writing, “My grandfather was a great hunter. In his community, he was known to get a deer every year and was sought after for advice on hunting techniques and strategies. The walls in his living room, his dining room, and his workshop in the basement were all decorated with trophies. Many times, during our visits, he would serve wild game as supper, telling us what it was only after the meal was over.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ted Delgrosso’s new audiobook is a gripping book filled with memorable, unique stories sure to linger in the minds of readers.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Ted’s Tales” by Ted Delgrosso through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
In his youth, author Ted Delgrosso was active in the Boy Scouts and martial arts. He later did a four-year tour in the United States Navy as a hull technician, specializing in damage control. Following the Navy, he earned a bachelor’s degree at Montclair State University and has been employed at The Home Depot for the last twenty-five years. He and his wife, Susan, have two grown children, David and Diana.
Delgrosso begins his story, “Tick,” writing, “My grandfather was a great hunter. In his community, he was known to get a deer every year and was sought after for advice on hunting techniques and strategies. The walls in his living room, his dining room, and his workshop in the basement were all decorated with trophies. Many times, during our visits, he would serve wild game as supper, telling us what it was only after the meal was over.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ted Delgrosso’s new audiobook is a gripping book filled with memorable, unique stories sure to linger in the minds of readers.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Ted’s Tales” by Ted Delgrosso through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories