Vintage Jazz Classic Song "One for My Baby" Sees Fresh New Production by Camerado Media in Cambodia
In the spirit of Frank Sinatra and songwriters Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer, the 1943 crooner classic "One for My Baby" (and One More for the Road), enjoys an unexpected new production, interpretation and release in Cambodia, Southeast Asia.
Phnom Penh, Cambodia, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A new recording of the vintage jazz classic "One for My Baby" has been produced by Camerado Media and recorded in Cambodia, Southeast Asia, with scheduled worldwide release on June 9, 2023. This new interpretation of the song, which was written in 1943 and made most famous by Frank Sinatra, was recorded at 60 Road Studios in Siem Reap, and was mixed and mastered in Phnom Penh.
This new version features the mellow crooner vocals of longtime vocal artist and media professional Jason Rosette, while offering a sensitive piano sound courtesy of keys player Helena Novosel. Both musicians have added their own unique flavor to the song, creating a new interpretation that is both timeless and fresh.
"We wanted to create a recording that would pay tribute to the original song, but also put our own stamp on it," said Mr. Rosette. "We think we've achieved that balance, and the original songwriters (Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer) and great artists like Sinatra and Fred Astaire, who performed the song previously would probably agree.
"Interestingly, Cambodia was home for many significant vocal artists in the pre-Khmer rouge times, such as singers Sinn Sisamouth, Ros Serey Sothea, Pen Ran, Mao Sareth and others who sadly lost their lives during that regime's destructive reign of terror. There's a well-established local and foreign music scene in Cambodia once again, so it seemed appropriate to produce and launch 'One for My Baby' from there."
The new recording of "One for My Baby" is available for streaming on all major platforms, starting June 9, 2023, with a Spotify pre-save link available at https://ffm.to/one-for-my-baby. The song can also be downloaded from the Apple Music.
The song, produced by Camerado Media under license from Mpl Music Publishing Inc. o/b/o Harwin Music Co., can also be heard live, performed by Mr. Rosette under his stage name Robert 'Gone' Marleigh.
About the Artists
Jason Rosette is an award media producer and vocal artist who has been performing in different genres for nearly two decades. He sings and produces vintage standards under the stage name, Robert Marleigh, and also writes, performs and sings alt-rock, alt-country and related genres under the banner, Gone Marshall. Find out more at www.jasonrosette.com
Helena Novosel is a Croatian pianist and vocalist who performs in various genres for international audiences. She is known for her soulful playing, and her ability to connect with audiences.
This new version features the mellow crooner vocals of longtime vocal artist and media professional Jason Rosette, while offering a sensitive piano sound courtesy of keys player Helena Novosel. Both musicians have added their own unique flavor to the song, creating a new interpretation that is both timeless and fresh.
"We wanted to create a recording that would pay tribute to the original song, but also put our own stamp on it," said Mr. Rosette. "We think we've achieved that balance, and the original songwriters (Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer) and great artists like Sinatra and Fred Astaire, who performed the song previously would probably agree.
"Interestingly, Cambodia was home for many significant vocal artists in the pre-Khmer rouge times, such as singers Sinn Sisamouth, Ros Serey Sothea, Pen Ran, Mao Sareth and others who sadly lost their lives during that regime's destructive reign of terror. There's a well-established local and foreign music scene in Cambodia once again, so it seemed appropriate to produce and launch 'One for My Baby' from there."
The new recording of "One for My Baby" is available for streaming on all major platforms, starting June 9, 2023, with a Spotify pre-save link available at https://ffm.to/one-for-my-baby. The song can also be downloaded from the Apple Music.
The song, produced by Camerado Media under license from Mpl Music Publishing Inc. o/b/o Harwin Music Co., can also be heard live, performed by Mr. Rosette under his stage name Robert 'Gone' Marleigh.
About the Artists
Jason Rosette is an award media producer and vocal artist who has been performing in different genres for nearly two decades. He sings and produces vintage standards under the stage name, Robert Marleigh, and also writes, performs and sings alt-rock, alt-country and related genres under the banner, Gone Marshall. Find out more at www.jasonrosette.com
Helena Novosel is a Croatian pianist and vocalist who performs in various genres for international audiences. She is known for her soulful playing, and her ability to connect with audiences.
Contact
Camerado MediaContact
Jason Rosette
1-866-959-3363
www.camerado.com
Jason Rosette
1-866-959-3363
www.camerado.com
Categories