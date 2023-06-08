WCEO ETF is Named Official ETF of the Alliance Fastpitch, a National Organization for Youth Softball Athletes
New York, NY, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hypatia Capital (“Hypatia”) and the Alliance Fastpitch announced they have entered into an agreement naming the Hypatia Women CEO ETF (“WCEO”), an exchange-traded fund managed by Hypatia, as the Official ETF of the Alliance Fastpitch. The agreement includes initiatives to educate, inspire and encourage young women to engage proactively with their lifelong financial journeys. Hypatia will provide a financial literacy program, an inspirational women business leaders speaker series, and an objectives-based initiative to introduce young women members of the Alliance Fastpitch to the benefits of investing early.
The Alliance Fastpitch is a national youth softball organization providing services to over 10,000 youth female athletes and their families, as well as over 2,000 youth softball coaches. The Alliance’s mission is to unite the youth softball community through their national membership and national event circuit, including their National Championship Series.
The Hypatia WCEO ETF invests in American public companies, small to mega cap, that are led by female CEOs. WCEO currently invests in 127 companies. The three largest companies in the fund by market capitalization are Oracle (ORCL), Accenture (ACN), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), led by Safra Katz, Julie Sweet, and Lisa Su, respectively.
Programming provided by the Hypatia WCEO ETF will be available to the Alliance Fastpitch community online and at the Alliance’s national events including their national championship series - the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series (AFCS), their All-Star Game featuring the top 40 high school seniors, and the Stars of Tomorrow Games featuring 180 of the top high school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors. The Stars of Tomorrow Games will be played in partnership with Athletes Unlimited, a women’s professional softball league who plays their entire league schedule in Rosemont, IL.
A global study of male and female C-Suite executives conducted by EY and espnW between 2013 and 2016 found an undeniable correlation between athletic and business success. Numerous studies, such as by the Women’s Sports Foundation and Dana Voelker at West Virginia University, support the finding that girls who engage in sports are more actively exposed to leadership skill development. Through sports, girls have opportunities to practice decision-making, problem-solving, and communication skills, which are essential for leadership roles.
“The Hypatia WCEO ETF is proud to be named the Official ETF of the Alliance Fastpitch. This partnership is an excellent fit with our mission to inspire women to invest early, invest often, and invest in women,” said Patricia Lizarraga, managing partner of Hypatia Capital and the WCEO ETF.
“Alliance Fastpitch is excited to enter into the partnership with Hypatia and believes it is complimentary with our mission to put the female athletes at the forefront of everything we do, including our partnerships,” said Jami Lobpries, Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance Fastpitch. “We believe our Alliance athletes are the future female CEOs and change-makers of the world, and we are excited to help inspire and equip them now through our partnership with Hypatia, while supporting the existing companies being run by female leaders.”
About Hypatia WCEO ETF
The Hypatia WCEO ETF, managed by Hypatia Capital Management, is an active ETF investing in American public companies with female CEOs, small to mega cap. Its investment thesis is that female CEOs will outperform, as it is currently harder for women to rise to the CEO level in corporate America. The WCEO is benchmarked to the FT Wilshire Small Cap Index, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange.
Contact: John Grenawalt, john.grenawalt@hypatiacapital.com, 212-472-7500
About the Alliance Fastpitch
The Alliance Fastpitch is a national league system for amateur fastpitch softball. Founded in 2020, the Alliance Fastpitch offers a clear pathway to play through our regional leagues and National Championships. Alliance Fastpitch competition provides equal opportunities to teams through League Play with a unified scoring system, Cup Series, League Championships and National Championships.
Off the field, the Alliance Fastpitch offers year-round community, player recognition, educational resources and membership benefits to individual athletes and coaches. The Alliance Fastpitch was founded by a collaborative effort to change the status quo of youth softball, with a vision to work together and put the female athlete at the forefront of decision-making.
The Alliance Fastpitch has served over 30,000 athletes and 3000 youth coaches in our three seasons. Currently, the Alliance Fastpitch has eight regional leagues including the are the Pacific Coast Fastpitch League, Heart of America Fastpitch League, Northeast Fastpitch League, Rocky Mountain Fastpitch League, Southeastern Fastpitch League, Texas Fastpitch League, Northwest Fastpitch League and Atlantic Coast Fastpitch League. The Alliance Fastpitch has recognized thousands of players for their on-field and off-field achievements in League and National play and has crowned National Champions in 10U to 18U divisions.
Contact: Jess Caron, jess@thealliancefastpitch.com
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this information and other information about the fund, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors can obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling 855-427-7360. The fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Hypatia Capital Management LLC
Important Risk Disclosures:
Exchange-traded funds involve risk including possible loss of principal. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Fund faces numerous market trading risks, including the potential lack of an active market for Fund sharers, losses from trading in secondary markets, and periods of high volatility and disruption in the creation/redemption process of the Fund. These factors may lead to the Fund's shares trading at a premium or discount to NAV.
The returns on a portfolio of securities that excludes companies that are not led by female Chief Executive Officers or that do not have an Executive Chairperson or Chairperson who is female, may trail the returns on a portfolio of securities that includes such companies. Investing only in a portfolio of securities that are led by female Chief Executive Officers or that have an Executive Chairperson or Chairperson who is female may affect the Fund’s exposure to certain types of investments and may adversely impact the Fund’s performance depending on whether such investments are in or out of favor in the market.
Because the Fund invests primarily in components of the Index, the Fund’s investments are subject to the risks associated with changes to the Index. The Fund will be negatively affected by general declines in the securities and asset classes represented in the Index. Market disruptions and regulatory restrictions could have an adverse effect on the Fund’s ability to adjust its exposure to closely follow the Index. The Index Provider relies on third party data it believes to be reliable in constructing the Index, but it does not guarantee the accuracy or availability of any such third party data, and there is also no guarantee with respect to the accuracy, availability or timeliness of the production of the Index. In addition, the Fund is actively managed and does not track the Index and the Adviser’s investment approach may not produce the desired results and may cause the Fund to underperform the Index. In addition, the Fund incurs operating expenses and portfolio transaction costs not incurred by the Index. These risks may be heightened during times of market volatility or other unusual market conditions.
The Fund is newly formed ETF and has a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate.
The fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. (Member FINRA/SIPC).
NLD is not affiliated with Alliance Fastpitch
16974646-NLD 06/06/2023
