Author Gary Wilson's New Audiobook, “Global Investor Agent: How Do You Thrive Not Just Survive In A Market Shift?” Explores How to Find Success in Any Real Estate Market
Recent audiobook release “Global Investor Agent: How Do You Thrive Not Just Survive In A Market Shift?” from Audiobook Network author Gary Wilson, with Gina Hanson, Kathy Uricek, Gilbert Evans, Betty Cappa, Deborah Warner, Melanie Abraham, Lisa Sears, and Andre LaFountain, is designed to help listeners understand how to survive in a volatile and unpredictable real estate market.
Cheyenne, WY, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gary Wilson, with Gina Hanson, Kathy Uricek, Gilbert Evans, Betty Cappa, Deborah Warner, Melanie Abraham, Lisa Sears, and Andre LaFountain have completed their new audiobook, “Global Investor Agent: How Do You Thrive Not Just Survive In A Market Shift?”: an intuitive guide to help listeners navigate how to make money and thrive in any real estate market.
“No Real Estate market ever stays the same,” write the authors. “The market goes up and the market goes down. Anyone can make money in an up market. The trick is to make money on a down market. This book will show you how to not just survive but thrive in not only an up market but also in a down market! In order to succeed you need to become an Investor agent! This book shows you what to do and provides real life lessons from members of the Global Investor Agent team who we teach and coach to successfully produce wealth and financial security through education and guidance.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Gary Wilson’s new audiobook is the perfect tool for those just starting out in the world of real estate, or seasoned agents looking to have a better grasp on ways in which one can survive through a down market. Drawing on not only his own professional experiences but the insight of other successful global investors, Wilson crafts a comprehensive guide that reveals just how easy handling a down market can be with the right information and tips.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Global Investor Agent: How Do You Thrive Not Just Survive In A Market Shift?” by Gary Wilson, Gina Hanson, Kathy Uricek, Gilbert Evans, Betty Cappa, Deborah Warner, Melanie Abraham, Lisa Sears, and Andre LaFountain through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
