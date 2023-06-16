Author Gary Wilson's New Audiobook, “Global Investor Agent: How Do You Thrive Not Just Survive In A Market Shift?” Explores How to Find Success in Any Real Estate Market

Recent audiobook release “Global Investor Agent: How Do You Thrive Not Just Survive In A Market Shift?” from Audiobook Network author Gary Wilson, with Gina Hanson, Kathy Uricek, Gilbert Evans, Betty Cappa, Deborah Warner, Melanie Abraham, Lisa Sears, and Andre LaFountain, is designed to help listeners understand how to survive in a volatile and unpredictable real estate market.