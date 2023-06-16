Author E.T. Milligan's New Audiobook, "Past the Line: Book #1," Follows a Detective Who Becomes Obsessed with Finding His Wife's Killer, No Matter the Personal Cost
Recent audiobook release “Past the Line: Book #1 of The Blake Cutter Detective Series,” from Audiobook Network author E.T. Milligan, is a compelling mystery that centers around Blake Cutter, a former Miami detective who has been reassigned to the FBI following the murder of his wife from a car bomb intended for him. Now on the hunt for clues, Cutter will use his new position to apprehend his wife's killer.
Ft. Bragg, NC, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- E.T. Milligan, an award-winning poet and inspirational speaker, has completed his new audiobook, “Past the Line: Book #1 of the Blake Cutter Detective Series”: a captivating novel that follows a detective who becomes consumed by the investigation into the murder of his wife, and will stop at nothing to uncover the truth about her demise.
Milligan shares, “Decorated Miami PD Detective Blake Cutter’s wife is killed in a car bomb intended for him. His obsession with tracking down his wife’s killer leads him into a tangled web of intrigue and deceit. After his wife’s murder, Cutter is transferred to a regional FBI department in the small town of Bullet, Georgia, in hopes this rehabilitative assignment will help him emotionally recover and he can return to Miami to hunt for his wife’s killer.
“While working in Bullet as a federal agent, he is assigned to investigate a seemingly unrelated murder of real estate investor Phillip Drummond, who died in a mysterious drowning. During his investigation, he encounters a seductive woman named Penelope Lane who is the spitting image of his late wife Jenni. She becomes one of several suspects with motive and connection to the real estate investor’s murder. Days later, Drummond's wife Dorothy is also discovered murdered in the family estate house. As the investigation closes in on Penelope as a prime suspect in the killings, she plans a seductive plot to throw Cutter off her tracks. His secret liaison with Penelope leads him to compromising actions that could jeopardize his law enforcement career.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author E.T. Milligan’s new audiobook is an unforgettable thriller that will take audiences on a wild ride as they follow along on Cutter’s journey to find his wife’s killer. Through-provoking and full of suspense, will Cutter be able to outsmart Penelope, or will her seductive plan be his undoing?
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Past the Line: Book #1 of The Blake Cutter Detective Series” by E.T. Milligan through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
