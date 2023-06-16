Author E.T. Milligan's New Audiobook, "Past the Line: Book #1," Follows a Detective Who Becomes Obsessed with Finding His Wife's Killer, No Matter the Personal Cost

Recent audiobook release “Past the Line: Book #1 of The Blake Cutter Detective Series,” from Audiobook Network author E.T. Milligan, is a compelling mystery that centers around Blake Cutter, a former Miami detective who has been reassigned to the FBI following the murder of his wife from a car bomb intended for him. Now on the hunt for clues, Cutter will use his new position to apprehend his wife's killer.