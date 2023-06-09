New ZeroWater Peel-Off Filter Lid Saves 357,000 Pounds of Plastic Per Year

As consciousness around sustainability begins to grow amongst consumers, more businesses are looking to reduce their environmental footprint by reducing the plastic used in their products. ZeroWater, a leader in water filtration technology, has released a newly designed peel-off lid for its 5-stage water filters. The new lid will reduce the plastic used by its water filters by 20%—thereby saving 357,000 pounds of plastic per year.