New ZeroWater Peel-Off Filter Lid Saves 357,000 Pounds of Plastic Per Year

Trevose, PA, June 09, 2023 --( PR.com )-- As consciousness around sustainability begins to grow amongst consumers, more businesses are looking to reduce their environmental footprint by reducing the plastic used in their products. ZeroWater, a leader in water filtration technology, has released a newly designed peel-off lid for its 5-stage water filters. The new lid will reduce the plastic used by its water filters by 20%—thereby saving 357,000 pounds of plastic per year.The design change is simple. The company swapped its traditional cap-style lid for a peel-off one and reduced the plastic used in the housing of the filter. On its website, the company stated the design change is equivalent to saving “16.2 million single-use plastic bottles” in comparison to their previous lid design. In addition, the company states that using one of its 5-stage filters saves up to 300 plastic single-use bottles or the equivalent of 1,800 plastic bottles per year.Despite the already massive reduction in plastic use from the new peel-off lid, ZeroWater has gone even further toward its goal of becoming more sustainable. The company offers a recycling program where customers can send used ZeroWater filters to a facility where they can be responsibly recycled. The company says its recycling program disposes of more than 10,000 post-consumer filters each year. The result is keeping even more plastic waste out of landfills.With 1.2 million single-use plastic bottles being used each day globally and 91% of those never being recycled, ZeroWater’s redesigned peel-off-style lid and sustainability initiatives are the next step toward reducing post-consumer plastic waste in the United States and beyond.