New ZeroWater Peel-Off Filter Lid Saves 357,000 Pounds of Plastic Per Year
As consciousness around sustainability begins to grow amongst consumers, more businesses are looking to reduce their environmental footprint by reducing the plastic used in their products. ZeroWater, a leader in water filtration technology, has released a newly designed peel-off lid for its 5-stage water filters. The new lid will reduce the plastic used by its water filters by 20%—thereby saving 357,000 pounds of plastic per year.
Trevose, PA, June 09, 2023 -- As consciousness around sustainability begins to grow amongst consumers, more businesses are looking to reduce their environmental footprint by reducing the plastic used in their products. ZeroWater, a leader in water filtration technology, has released a newly designed peel-off lid for its 5-stage water filters. The new lid will reduce the plastic used by its water filters by 20%—thereby saving 357,000 pounds of plastic per year.
The design change is simple. The company swapped its traditional cap-style lid for a peel-off one and reduced the plastic used in the housing of the filter. On its website, the company stated the design change is equivalent to saving “16.2 million single-use plastic bottles” in comparison to their previous lid design. In addition, the company states that using one of its 5-stage filters saves up to 300 plastic single-use bottles or the equivalent of 1,800 plastic bottles per year.
Despite the already massive reduction in plastic use from the new peel-off lid, ZeroWater has gone even further toward its goal of becoming more sustainable. The company offers a recycling program where customers can send used ZeroWater filters to a facility where they can be responsibly recycled. The company says its recycling program disposes of more than 10,000 post-consumer filters each year. The result is keeping even more plastic waste out of landfills.
With 1.2 million single-use plastic bottles being used each day globally and 91% of those never being recycled, ZeroWater’s redesigned peel-off-style lid and sustainability initiatives are the next step toward reducing post-consumer plastic waste in the United States and beyond.
