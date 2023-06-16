Kalamazoo Storage Center Joins U-Haul's Elite Top 100 Dealerships

Kalamazoo Storage Center has been named in U-Haul's Top 100 Dealerships for March 2023, a distinction earned by less than 2% of global dealerships. This recognition validates the firm's customer-centric approach, commitment to quality service, and successful promotional strategies. The company credits this achievement to its dedicated team and loyal customers and looks forward to future milestones.