TVS Television Network Music Series Boomin Reunion Band to Showcase Dozens of Top Pop Star Guests from the 20th Century on TVS Opus Network
Chuck Jackson, Al Wilson, Len Barry, Chris Montez, Robert Parker, Mitch Rider, Pete Rivera, Jim Yester, and many more stars appear in the show, to be seen on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.
California City, CA, June 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TVS Television Network is releasing a TVS First Look original series called Boomin Reunion Band. Each show will feature the Boomin Reunion Band playing the top pop hits of the 20th Century, complete with guest stars reprising their Cash Box Top 40 hits.
Guest stars in the series include Mark Lindsay, Lou Christie, JJ Jackson, Chuck Rio, Lenny Welch, Donnie Brooks, Cannibal and the Headhunters, Jewel Akens, Al Wilson, Spencer Davis, and other such stars.
Soundtrack songs to the series are available for worldwide streaming from TVS Records to promote the TV series. Songs are available on streaming platforms such as Apple, Amazon, iHeart, Napster, Pandora, You Tube, and other such streaming platforms.
TVS Opus Network is one of 40 TVS 24/7 FAST streaming channels on the WarchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. The channel is an MTV style music channel featuring TV music programming from the 20th Century. Frankie Laine, Kate Smith, Glen Campbell, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Nat King Cole, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Eddie Fisher, Pat Boone, and other such stars from the first five decades of broadcast TV.
TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest broadcast network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows to broadcast, cable, OTT, home video, mobile, AVOD, PPV, and FAST platforms.
Contact
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
