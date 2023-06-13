Poets' Choice Publishing is Pleased to Announce the Third Volume of Poetry by Tom Kirlin with the Intriguing, Post-Modern Title, "AFTER THE EYE HAS EATEN"

"AFTER THE EYE HAS EATEN" includes art by Grace Cavalieri, Poet Laureate of Maryland and host of the long- standing, Library-of-Congress program, "The Poet and The Poem." From the bloody halls of Paris to the mystery of an unborn child, Kirlin is a keen observer of life's tragedies and ambiguities. But in the end, his moral courage and certainty lift us up, and make poetry, once again, worthwhile.