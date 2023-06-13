Second Annual Curve Fest Miami is Set for Sunday, September 3 2023, at Magic City

Curve Fest Miami 2023 is a festival that celebrates body positivity, inclusivity, and self-love. The festival is focused on showcasing the beauty and diversity of plus-size women, with a Caribbean theme. The event features a lineup of plus-size celebrities and influencers, experts in mental health and well-being, plus size fashion and beauty vendors, food vendors, art activations, and live entertainment.