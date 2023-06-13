Second Annual Curve Fest Miami is Set for Sunday, September 3 2023, at Magic City
Curve Fest Miami 2023 is a festival that celebrates body positivity, inclusivity, and self-love. The festival is focused on showcasing the beauty and diversity of plus-size women, with a Caribbean theme. The event features a lineup of plus-size celebrities and influencers, experts in mental health and well-being, plus size fashion and beauty vendors, food vendors, art activations, and live entertainment.
Miami, FL, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Curve Fest Miami 2023, the ultimate celebration of body positivity and inclusivity, is thrilled to announce its upcoming event on September 3, 2023 at the iconic Magic City Event Space. The festival is dedicated to promoting self-love and body acceptance through a Caribbean theme, plus size empowerment, pop-up shops, art activations, delicious food, live entertainment, and shopping, among other exciting activities.
Curve Fest Miami 2023 will showcase the beauty and diversity of plus-size women from around the world, featuring a lineup of plus size brands that celebrate inclusivity. Attendees can look forward to an impressive lineup of entertainment, including DJ Lucky C of 99 JAMZ, DJ H2, and DJ Queen of Spades, Akira Armstrong & Pretty Big Movement, Sam Paige, Curvy Queenz of Dallas, as well as a live performance (TBA) with more to be added. The event will be hosted by Empress, founder of Curve Fest, and Mz 007 of WeTV Super Sized Salon.
Curve Fest Miami 2023 is not only a celebration of body positivity and inclusivity, but also a platform for promoting mental health and self-love. The festival will feature experts in their respective fields, providing attendees with essential tools to improve their overall well-being.
In addition to mental health resources, attendees can shop the latest fashion and beauty & lifestyle products from top brands. Food Trucks & vendors will be on-site, providing attendees with delicious options that highlight the heart of the Miami and the Caribbean experience to fuel their festival experience. There will also be plus size art activations and live entertainment to keep the festivities going.
With a Caribbean theme that celebrates the beauty and diversity of plus-size women, Curve Fest Miami 2023 promises to be an unforgettable event. This year's festival will feature Plus Size celebrities & influencers, empowering and inspiring attendees to embrace their bodies and promote body acceptance.
"Excited to announce Curve Fest Miami 2023 and bring together plus-size women to celebrate their beauty and diversity," said Empress Hepburn, founder of Curve Fest. "With a Caribbean theme, Plus Size celebrities & influencers, and a focus on self-love and body acceptance, this year's festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before."
Tickets for Curve Fest Miami 2023 are now available for purchase on the festival's website. For more information, visit curvefestmiami.com.
Empress Hepburn
786-565-2143
CurveFestMiami.com
