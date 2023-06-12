Great American Tiny House Show Comes to Jacksonville
The Great American Tiny House Expo is coming to Jacksonville, showcasing the innovations within the tiny home movement.
Jacksonville, FL, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AMP Expos is pleased to announce the upcoming Great American Tiny House Show, set to take place on June 17-18, 2023 at the Prime F. Osborne III Convention Center. This two-day event promises to bring together the most innovative and creative minds in the tiny home industry, with a special focus on the role of tiny homes in addressing affordable housing challenges.
As housing prices continue to rise, more and more individuals are turning to tiny homes as an affordable and sustainable alternative. The Great American Tiny House Show will offer a deep dive into this burgeoning trend, providing attendees with a wealth of insights and resources.
Florida is experiencing a surge in tiny home interest, as local lawmakers introduce new legislation for regarding tiny homes. "We've seen a remarkable increase in the interest and demand for tiny homes, primarily driven by affordability and sustainability concerns," said Hague Atkinson, of AMP Expos. "Our event in Jacksonville will highlight the many options available in this growing market, providing practical solutions for those seeking to embrace a minimalist lifestyle."
The event will showcase a range of tiny homes from leading builders in the industry, including Providence Tiny Homes, a U.S. Veteran-owned company known for its innovative and efficient designs. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour these tiny homes, learning first-hand about their many benefits and features. In addition to showcasing tiny homes, the event will also feature expert-led panels and workshops discussing key topics related to tiny home living such as zoning laws, financing options, and design principles.
The Great American Tiny House Show will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 18. Tickets are available for purchase on the event website www.greatamericantinyhouse.show.
For more information about the event, please visit our website at www.greatamericantinyhouse.show.
AMP Expos hopes to see you at The Great American Tiny House Show in Jacksonville, exploring the endless possibilities of tiny home living.
About AMP Expos:
AMP Expos is a premier event production company specializing in consumer product shows. The company is committed to creating spaces for innovation, inspiration, and conversation, connecting individuals with industry leaders and groundbreaking products.
Press Contact:
Summer Crenshaw
summer@ampexpos.com
513-884-4688
