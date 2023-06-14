Multidisciplinary Artist Warren Miles Takes Readers on an Unforgettable Journey with Debut Poetry Book "Poems for the Lonesome"

Multidisciplinary artist Warren Miles debuts "Poems for the Lonesome," a heartfelt collection of enchanting verses and evocative illustrations. Inspired by his love of hip hop lyricism and Shel Silverstein's classics, Miles invites readers on a journey through love, loss, and the beauty of nature. Published by ShortStack Publishing, this personal and relatable poetry book is available on Amazon now.