Multidisciplinary Artist Warren Miles Takes Readers on an Unforgettable Journey with Debut Poetry Book "Poems for the Lonesome"

Portland, OR, June 14, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Warren Miles, a creative force hailing from Portland, Oregon, unveils his highly anticipated debut poetry book, "Poems for the Lonesome." This heartfelt collection, born out of personal experiences and artistic exploration, promises to captivate readers with its enchanting verses and evocative illustrations.Warren Miles has traversed various artistic realms, from his early days as a professional skateboarder in Orem, Utah, to his ventures as a musician, filmmaker, and even a contributor to the development of electric skateboards. Now, he channels his creative energy into the world of poetry, infusing it with a modern twist inspired by his love for hip hop lyricism.In "Poems for the Lonesome," Miles aims to conjure the spirit of Shel Silverstein's timeless classics, such as "Where the Sidewalk Ends." The book embraces the charm and whimsy of its predecessors while adding a contemporary layer of introspection and wordplay. Each poem, meticulously crafted with intricate rhyme schemes, invites readers on a journey through the labyrinthine corridors of their own imagination.The pages of "Poems for the Lonesome" overflow with a diverse tapestry of human emotions and experiences. From psychedelic forays to sorrowful contemplations, callous observations to jubilant celebrations, and even moments of biting cynicism, Miles invites readers to embrace the multifaceted nature of existence. Love and loss, longing and remembrance, mental health and the simplicity of nature's beauty - all find their place within the collection.As you turn the pages, you'll discover key poems that leave an indelible mark on the soul. In "Baby Bird," Miles tenderly captures the essence of healing and growth with heartfelt verses:"I found a little baby birdthat had a broken wingThe little baby bird was scaredshe’d never fly or singSo I held the little baby birdto help to ease the stingTold my baby birdthat every fall leads to a better spring..."Through the powerful words of "Super Babe," he weaves a tale of longing and admiration for an unattainable love:"Somewhere deep in an Arctic caveIs a super girlI wish would save meOut of this worldwith laser raysthat shoot out her eyes for days and days...""Heroes" challenges conventional notions, reminding us that heroism lies not solely in individuals but in transformative moments of inspiration:"Never meet your heroescuz you’ll never really know themHeroism isn’t men and womenit’s a momentof inspiration from beyondAn instrument is chosenand given chance to act designedbefore it’s bent or broken"And in "Daffodil," Miles showcases the beauty and healing power of love in a charming and heartfelt manner:"I love you little daffodilAdore your lookand way you feelI’m just a dork and no big dealbut a whiff of youand I am well...""Poems for the Lonesome" invites readers of all backgrounds to explore the depth and breadth of human experience. It delves into modern subjects like climate change, social media, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence, offering poetic perspectives on their effects on our ever-evolving psyches and mental well-being.Warren Miles shares his personal motivation for bringing this collection to life, stating, "I have always wanted to write poetry since I was a kid. I remember writing a rhyming poem for a crush in 6th grade and getting rejected for it. It broke my little heart, and I hid my love for rhyming for many years. In 2013, I realized that rhyming is a gift not everyone possesses, and it prompted me to write as much as I could. Now, after a decade of honing my craft, I'm excited to share some of my best work so far and encourage aspiring rhymers of all ages to let their voices be heard."With its profound and thought-provoking verses, "Poems for the Lonesome" offers a deeply personal and relatable experience. Whether you find solace in its pages, resonate with its insights, or simply enjoy the artistry of wordplay, this collection will leave an indelible impression.Published by ShortStack Publishing LLC, "Poems for the Lonesome" is available in paperback format, comprising 111 pages. To acquire a copy, visit Amazon or your local bookstore. ISBN: 979-8392057108.Note: High-resolution images and author interviews are available upon request.