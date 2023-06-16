Author JW Crawford's New Audiobook, "Ghost Child: Attack of the Black Annis," is a Riveting Tale of a Woman Who Loses Her Memory and Must Battle a Terrifying Entity
Recent audiobook release “Ghost Child: Attack of the Black Annis,” from Audiobook Network author JW Crawford, follows a local television reporter whose life is changed forever after being diagnosed with the same disease that took her daughter. As the disease takes its toll, Cindy develops the ability to communicate with the spirit world and becomes a target for the legendary Black Annis.
Las Cruces, NM, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- JW Crawford has completed his new audiobook, “Ghost Child: Attack of the Black Annis”: a stirring tale that centers around a television reporter named Cindy whose deadly brain disease leads to her developing powerful abilities that cause her to become a target for the legendary Black Annis.
“Cindy, after the loss of her daughter to a rare brain disease, finds herself battling the same fatal disease,” writes Crawford. “Cindy's disease has given her the ability to physically interact within the spirit realm. The spirit world and Cindy's world have now become one terrifying world.
“The Black Annis, who some believe to be the most malevolent of all the old hags, has come looking for Cindy. The Black Annis must possess Cindy's body to unleash her horrendous evil into our world.
“Cindy, once living a happy loving suburban life, is chased away from that life by the Black Annis. Cindy soon finds herself living on skid row, not even knowing who she is. Battling with the Black Annis daily, Cindy soon meets two strong-willed guardians who the Black Annis strongly fears.
“Cindy's guardians, Mother Hollie and Katrina, take Cindy to stay in an old abandoned Victorian home where Cindy can safely reside free of the Black Annis. When Cindy encounters the spirits inside this Victorian home, she quickly realizes the spirits there need her as much as she needs them. Together, they bring peace and love back into one another's dark and lonely world. Until the Black Annis changes everything.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author JW Crawford’s new audiobook is a spellbinding thriller that will take listeners on an unforgettable journey as Cindy prepares to fight against one of the most fearsome creatures in folklore. With the danger of the Black Annis constantly hanging over her, Cindy must find a way to help the wayward spirits while finding her own way home, but can she manage to do this before falling victim to the dangerous entity that threatens her at every turn?
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Ghost Child: Attack of the Black Annis” by JW Crawford through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
