Author JW Crawford's New Audiobook, "Ghost Child: Attack of the Black Annis," is a Riveting Tale of a Woman Who Loses Her Memory and Must Battle a Terrifying Entity

Recent audiobook release “Ghost Child: Attack of the Black Annis,” from Audiobook Network author JW Crawford, follows a local television reporter whose life is changed forever after being diagnosed with the same disease that took her daughter. As the disease takes its toll, Cindy develops the ability to communicate with the spirit world and becomes a target for the legendary Black Annis.