The First Non-Lawyer to be Accepted Into the College of Commercial Arbitrators Associates Program
Germantown, MD, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jade Solutions Principal Tina Patterson is one of four individuals selected to participate in the College of Commercial Arbitrators (CCA) 2023 Associates Program. The CCA initiated the Associates Program to assist arbitrators from diverse backgrounds with their efforts in developing a commercial arbitration practice.
In total, 19 candidates submitted applications for this rare opportunity. The vast majority of applicants were U.S.-based, but applications also were received from candidates in China, Nigeria, Egypt and Italy. This year's class includes Associates from New York, Maryland, Florida and California. For the first time, it also includes a non-lawyer: Ms. Patterson. In addition to Ms. Patterson, the selected CCA Associates for 2023-2025 are: Rachel Gupta, Diana Krize, and Jo Colbert Stanley.
Each of the CCA Associates have an active Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) practice, but less than five years of experience serving as a commercial arbitrator. All newly selected CCA Associates will have the opportunity to participate in CCA Activities and educational programs for the next two years and be able to attend the CCA Annual Meeting in October.
About the College of Commercial Arbitrators:
CCA is an invitation-only, professional organization established in 2001. CCA Fellows include the most accomplished arbitrators in the United States who have the professional training, judgment, and experience to undertake the most complex and difficult commercial arbitration assignments. To learn more about CCA please visit https://www.ccarbitrators.org.
About Jade Solutions, LLC:
Jade Solutions, LLC leverages more than 20 years’ experience to provide management consulting services in the areas of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and community engagement support, proposal and grants management support, as well as project management services. To learn more about Jade Solutions, visit https://www.jadeitesolutions.com.
Jade Solutions is woman-owned, MBE/DBE/SBE, SWaM, WOSB and WBE certified.
“The real point here is how impressive and knowledgeable Tina is, and I want to give her real kudos for her work.” - Michael Compean, Partner, Black Compean Hall & Eli LLP
LaWanda Banks-Grant
240-780-8468
