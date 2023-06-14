Michelle D. Gutierrez Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Mission, TX, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michelle D. Gutierrez of Mission, Texas, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the music.
About Michelle D. Gutierrez
Michelle D. Gutierrez is a retired administrator and teacher. She currently serves as a musician with Music For All Occasions as a professional freelance trumpet player. She performs in multiple bands, in various genres of music, from Big Band and Latin Jazz to Sonora Dinamita, Sonora Santanera, and Tejano music. Many of her bands can be heard and seen on all social media platforms and YouTube.
Gutierrez was a band director and high brass specialist for 23 years before moving forward into educational administration. She earned an M.M. in Music Performance from Baylor University in 1993.
In addition to entertaining, Michelle enjoys travel, sports, and the outdoors.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
