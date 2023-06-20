P. J. Day’s Newly Released "The Burro’s Colt: The Third Book in the Series" is a Celebration of the Resurrection Told from a Unique Perspective

“The Burro’s Colt: The Third Book in the Series,” from Christian Faith Publishing author P. J. Day, is a thoughtful tale of a family of chosen burro’s who find themselves uniquely positioned to aid Jesus during a pivotal time in his life and work.