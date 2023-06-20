P. J. Day’s Newly Released "The Burro’s Colt: The Third Book in the Series" is a Celebration of the Resurrection Told from a Unique Perspective
“The Burro’s Colt: The Third Book in the Series,” from Christian Faith Publishing author P. J. Day, is a thoughtful tale of a family of chosen burro’s who find themselves uniquely positioned to aid Jesus during a pivotal time in his life and work.
St. George, UT, June 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Burro’s Colt: The Third Book in the Series”: a charming adventure filled with key elements of the Christian faith. “The Burro’s Colt: The Third Book in the Series” is the creation of published author, P. J. Day, a former chef in the food and beverage industry who currently lives in Utah. Growing up in the country, he and his siblings were allowed to keep most of the animals they brought home, provided they cared for them. The most valuable lesson they learned was that they were responsible for what they tamed, not merely for food, water, and shelter, but also love, friendship, and affection.
Day shares, "The author, P.J. Day and his two brothers and two sisters grew up in the magical valley of Tesuque (Tazookey), located about five miles north of Santa Fe, New Mexico. One of the family pets was a little gray burro they had named Pedro, who was less than a year old when he came to live with them. While reminiscing about that marvelous childhood on Christmas Day 2001, the first book, A Burro’s Tale was conceived. Some years after that, the story continued in Call of the Burro and now the third book in the series; The Burro’s Colt.
"The setting for The Burro’s Colt continues to be the Tesuque Valley. Some of the original burros from A Burro’s Tale and Call of the Burro remain on the ranch. Many of which have become too old to rent out for any serious work, but continue to be loved and cared for by Raphael and his family. In this third book in the series the burros are more in the background of the story rather than the story revolving around the burros many adventures.
"A twist of fate places Pedro in the position of serving Jesus once again in his time of need. Jesus and the Holy Family have returned to Jerusalem after being gone for some eighteen years. The Burro’s Colt places the reader in numerous situations throughout the book that the reader must determine what they themselves may have decided to do under the same circumstances. Especially, if they were put in the kind of danger that taking the wrong side might have placed them in, within what has undoubtedly become the greatest story ever told."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, P. J. Day’s new book delivers the same thoughtful storytelling and encouragement of faith that readers have come to know and love throughout his delightful trilogy.
Consumers can purchase “The Burro’s Colt: The Third Book in the Series” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Burro’s Colt: The Third Book in the Series,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
