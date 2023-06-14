Innovative PEO Gig Workers Solutions Turns to AI-Powered LetzChat to Foster Diversity and Inclusion Through Language Translation
The partnership represents a commitment from both companies to foster inclusivity and diversity by removing language barriers for gig workers nationwide. LetzChat's proprietary technology, which employs AI to deliver precise, context-aware translations in real-time, will be integrated directly into Gig Worker Solutions' platform. This feature will allow gig workers nationwide to navigate the platform, understand employment details, benefits, and access support services in their language.
Los Angeles, CA, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LetzChat, Inc., a leading provider of advanced AI-driven language translation technology, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Gig Worker Solutions, a pioneering professional employer organization (PEO) tailored to the needs of the rapidly evolving gig economy. This synergistic alliance will offer seamless, real-time language translation capabilities on Gig Worker Solutions' platform, enabling users from diverse linguistic backgrounds to effortlessly access, understand, and interact with the platform’s offerings.
"Language should never be a barrier to opportunity. By integrating our technology into Gig Worker Solutions' cutting-edge PEO platform, we are empowering gig workers around the world to access and benefit from the resources they need to thrive, regardless of the language they speak," said Jordan Orlick, CEO of LetzChat. "This partnership is an exciting step forward in our mission to make communication universally accessible and simple."
Gig Worker Solutions, a pioneer in providing PEO services tailored to the unique needs of gig workers, also recognizes the immense potential of this partnership.
"At Gig Worker Solutions, breaking barriers and providing access to previously unavailable resources and tools is in our DNA,” said Ryan Leggett, CEO of Gig Worker Solutions. "Partnering with LetzChat will allow us to serve a broader demographic and ensure our platform is accessible, inclusive, and beneficial to all gig workers, regardless of their linguistic background."
About LetzChat, Inc. LetzChat is an emerging tech AI language translation company dedicated to making communication universally accessible. Through their cutting-edge AI technology, they provide real-time translation solutions that promote communication, diversity, and inclusivity. For more information, visit www.letzchat.com.
About Gig Worker Solutions Gig Worker Solutions is a first-of-its-kind Professional Employer Organization (PEO) built specifically for the gig economy. They provide resources, benefits, and support to gig workers, aiding them in navigating the challenges of the evolving job market. For more information, visit www.gigworkersolutions.com.
Press Contacts:
LetzChat, Inc.
Matt Weisman, President
Contact@letzchat.com
Gig Worker Solutions, Media Relations
support@gigworkersolutions.com
