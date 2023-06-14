Innovative PEO Gig Workers Solutions Turns to AI-Powered LetzChat to Foster Diversity and Inclusion Through Language Translation

The partnership represents a commitment from both companies to foster inclusivity and diversity by removing language barriers for gig workers nationwide. LetzChat's proprietary technology, which employs AI to deliver precise, context-aware translations in real-time, will be integrated directly into Gig Worker Solutions' platform. This feature will allow gig workers nationwide to navigate the platform, understand employment details, benefits, and access support services in their language.