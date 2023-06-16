Kid-Friendly Ramboos Prepare to Take Center Stage in Grocers' Produce Sections
Goldenberry Farms expands its popular, family-friendly offerings for the 2023 season with the expansion of its award-winning rambutan product line, featuring new “Legend of Ramboo” characters and seasonal variations.
Miami, FL, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Goldenberry Farms® has announced the expansion of its award-winning rambutan product line, featuring new “Legend of Ramboo” characters and seasonal variations.
The Ramboos character-branded product line offers a kid-friendly introduction to the world of tropical fruit. Vibrant, colorful labels feature the entire character line, and are complimented by in-store merchandising displays.
Unlike its lychee cousin, rambutan features a brilliant red, red, “soft and spiky” exterior, giving it a very exotic and almost animated quality.
“This product uniquely features a seasonal rotation of labels, kicking off with our 'Sweet and Juicy Summer,' followed by the popular 'Sweet and Spooky' Fall Characters, and the Holiday Edition. To support the product, Goldenberry Farms® is offering retailers full merchandising, Point of Sale options, and even a 'Ramboos Rising' video game experience for Apple and Google Play, which will launch next month,” commented Michelle Anders, Goldenberry Farms Product Development Manager.
Anders added, “Good habits start early. By choosing health-promoting foods, you can establish good nutritional habits in your child that will last for the rest of their lives. Fun and lively presentations help to make a connection between healthy food and happiness. Ramboos is a product that everyone can feel good about purchasing and enjoying.”
The supermarket is where kids most often ask for purchases—and receive them. Nearly 96% of kids asks for purchases from their parents at grocery stores, and at the grocer is where parents are the most open to influence from their kids, when it comes to food. In general, children seem to have significant influence in product decisions for which they will be the primary consumer. (source: Paramount Consumer Insights 2023 / Nickelodeon Kids and Family GPS)
Goldenberry Farms Ramboos are sourced from high-quality farms in Guatemala and Honduras, offering a growing season that begins in late June and continues until mid-January.
Ramboos are hand harvested, non-GMO, and available in 12oz packs for easy enjoyment, made with plant-friendly materials and recycling in mind. Bulk sizes are also available for food service clients.
Look for sweet Ramboos sprouting at grocers across the US, Canada, Asia, and Europe.
For commercial samples and purchasing inquiries, go to sales@goldenberryfarms.com.
About Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms® is a grower, packer, exporter, and merchandiser of high-quality fruit. The company, known for its “Where Good Things Grow” approach to sustainable farming, focuses on the development of exotic, “better for you” tropical fruit and produce, and is involved in all levels of fruit development, with a commitment to helping promote fresh fruit as a healthy and fresh snack alternative globally.
Goldenberry Farms participates in quality programs such as The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP), which helps to introduce elementary school children to a variety of produce that they otherwise might not have the opportunity to sample.
For more information on Goldenberry Farms, as well as investor relations, distribution, and licensing opportunities, go to https://www.goldenberryfarms.com/contact-us.
Michelle Anders
888-973-6133
www.goldenberryfarms.com
