Stefano Vellei Launches Bestseller "Entrepreneurial Resilience"
How to evolve your business through willpower, belief in growth and core values
Milan, Italy, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The entrepreneurship sector is growing steadily, but resilience is key to evolving companies that are nevertheless struggling. In fact, according to the latest data, 60 percent of companies fail within the first 5 years of operation.
Out today is a new resource that can help businesses overcome their obstacles: Stefano Vellei's book, "BUSINESS RESILIENCE. How to evolve your business through willpower, belief in growth and core values," published by Bruno Editore. With more than 30 years of experience in entrepreneurship, the author offers a practical and straightforward approach to help readers overcome entrepreneurial challenges.
"I decided to write this book to share my long experience gained in the field, with the goal of motivating the reader, regardless of whether he or she is already an entrepreneur or is thinking of starting his or her own new business, to bring his or her company to success," says Stefano Vellei, author of the book. "This text is about my biography, but told from a formative perspective, emphasizing all the stages of personal growth that allowed me to make a difference, with the aim of helping to mature the awareness that will serve to train the reader's potential, so that he or she can become the successful entrepreneur or businesswoman he or she really wants to be."
The author specifies that the book is aimed at three categories of people: To those who want to become entrepreneurs but think they can't do it. To those who think it is too easy and do not realize the difficulties they will have to be prepared for. To all those entrepreneurs who are unfortunately experiencing difficult times today and do not yet see a way out. Finally, to those who simply want to improve themselves and take their business to the next level.
"Stefano Vellei, in this book, shares his own experiences of success and failure with his readers, providing practical advice on how to deal with such difficulties so as to pursue his own entrepreneurial goals," presses Giacomo Bruno, editor of the book. "There are many valuable tips that the author lays out through his publication. One out of all of them? The importance of developing a mindset geared toward problem solving and finding innovative solutions, rather than focusing on the problems and difficulties encountered."
"I chose Bruno Editore because I felt it was the most suitable publishing house to publish my book, based on its reputation, experience and distribution channels," the author concludes. "Giacomo Bruno's staff followed me professionally throughout the publishing process, enabling me to publish this first editorial work of mine that I am sure will be of great help to so many."
The book is available on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C6FY7LTR
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0C6FY7LTR
https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0C6FY7LTR
https://www.amazon.com.mx/dp/B0C6FY7LTR
https://www.amazon.es/dp/B0C6FY7LTR
https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0C6FY7LTR
Stefano Vellei is the entrepreneur who founded Vellei Tecnological Painting, the leading company in the field of painting and finishing advanced composite materials. He began his professional career in his family's small body shop, where he acquired the technical knowledge necessary for automotive-related work. Later, he decided to go the entrepreneurial route, founding the current company from scratch. Thanks to his experience, he was able to offer high-quality services and quickly gained the trust of customers and suppliers. Over the years, Vellei Technological Painting has grown steadily, establishing itself more and more on the national and international scene. Through his skills in understanding market needs and his innate ability to innovate, Stefano Vellei has been able to maintain the company's success and expand its reach. His story is an example of how passion, experience and innovation can lead to entrepreneurial success. Website: www.vellei.it
Giacomo Bruno, born in 1977, an electrical engineer, was named "the ebooks father" by the press for bringing ebooks to Italy in 2002 with Bruno Editore, 9 years before Amazon and other publishers. He is author of 30 bestsellers on personal growth and publisher of more than 1,000 books on the topics of personal and professional development. He is considered the most experienced "book funnel" expert and the best known Italian "book influencer" because every book he promotes or publishes becomes a No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon within hours. He is followed by television, TV news and the national press. For info: https://www.brunoeditore.it
Out today is a new resource that can help businesses overcome their obstacles: Stefano Vellei's book, "BUSINESS RESILIENCE. How to evolve your business through willpower, belief in growth and core values," published by Bruno Editore. With more than 30 years of experience in entrepreneurship, the author offers a practical and straightforward approach to help readers overcome entrepreneurial challenges.
"I decided to write this book to share my long experience gained in the field, with the goal of motivating the reader, regardless of whether he or she is already an entrepreneur or is thinking of starting his or her own new business, to bring his or her company to success," says Stefano Vellei, author of the book. "This text is about my biography, but told from a formative perspective, emphasizing all the stages of personal growth that allowed me to make a difference, with the aim of helping to mature the awareness that will serve to train the reader's potential, so that he or she can become the successful entrepreneur or businesswoman he or she really wants to be."
The author specifies that the book is aimed at three categories of people: To those who want to become entrepreneurs but think they can't do it. To those who think it is too easy and do not realize the difficulties they will have to be prepared for. To all those entrepreneurs who are unfortunately experiencing difficult times today and do not yet see a way out. Finally, to those who simply want to improve themselves and take their business to the next level.
"Stefano Vellei, in this book, shares his own experiences of success and failure with his readers, providing practical advice on how to deal with such difficulties so as to pursue his own entrepreneurial goals," presses Giacomo Bruno, editor of the book. "There are many valuable tips that the author lays out through his publication. One out of all of them? The importance of developing a mindset geared toward problem solving and finding innovative solutions, rather than focusing on the problems and difficulties encountered."
"I chose Bruno Editore because I felt it was the most suitable publishing house to publish my book, based on its reputation, experience and distribution channels," the author concludes. "Giacomo Bruno's staff followed me professionally throughout the publishing process, enabling me to publish this first editorial work of mine that I am sure will be of great help to so many."
The book is available on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C6FY7LTR
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0C6FY7LTR
https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0C6FY7LTR
https://www.amazon.com.mx/dp/B0C6FY7LTR
https://www.amazon.es/dp/B0C6FY7LTR
https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0C6FY7LTR
Stefano Vellei is the entrepreneur who founded Vellei Tecnological Painting, the leading company in the field of painting and finishing advanced composite materials. He began his professional career in his family's small body shop, where he acquired the technical knowledge necessary for automotive-related work. Later, he decided to go the entrepreneurial route, founding the current company from scratch. Thanks to his experience, he was able to offer high-quality services and quickly gained the trust of customers and suppliers. Over the years, Vellei Technological Painting has grown steadily, establishing itself more and more on the national and international scene. Through his skills in understanding market needs and his innate ability to innovate, Stefano Vellei has been able to maintain the company's success and expand its reach. His story is an example of how passion, experience and innovation can lead to entrepreneurial success. Website: www.vellei.it
Giacomo Bruno, born in 1977, an electrical engineer, was named "the ebooks father" by the press for bringing ebooks to Italy in 2002 with Bruno Editore, 9 years before Amazon and other publishers. He is author of 30 bestsellers on personal growth and publisher of more than 1,000 books on the topics of personal and professional development. He is considered the most experienced "book funnel" expert and the best known Italian "book influencer" because every book he promotes or publishes becomes a No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon within hours. He is followed by television, TV news and the national press. For info: https://www.brunoeditore.it
Contact
Bruno EditoreContact
https://www.brunoeditore.it
https://www.brunoeditore.it
Categories