North American Debut Screening at San Francisco's Presidio Theatre of the Muralists' Beautiful Pain
Enduring Chicanx artists who artistically fight to help resist gentrification and the status quo. Accepted to numerous film festivals and receiving awards around the globe, the Muralists' Beautiful Pain documentary will be a featured event at the newly renovated Presidio Theatre on Friday, August 11, 2023.
San Jose, CA, June 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- From the creative production group RMFL, the Muralists' Beautiful Pain is their second full-length feature. The documentary presents seven Mexican-American artists from the San Francisco Bay Area. The artists intimately share their personal struggles and professional challenges as persons-of-color to create and maintain a living in the arts among the hyper-economic pace of the bay.
With varying city policies and beliefs on the arts beyond purely decorative purposes, murals created by local artists aim to culturally represent the history and makeup of their communities before cultural identities are lost and before their populations are priced out of the area. Often to deter gentrification or passive acclimation to the status quo, the artists' unique perspectives offer a sounding board to what has changed over the years and also, what has not changed. The story and journey of these working artists offer viewpoints and opportunities anyone can appreciate and hopefully learn from and appreciate.
Especially with the next generations of youth facing a greater socioeconomic-challenged world, another goal of these artists and the documentary is to share their uncommon paths to personal success that is off the beaten path from traditional education. Each artist shares a deep responsibility to not only their communities but to support the youth who will soon lead us.
The artists also share the influence from the motherly and paternal beacons who carried their cultural values and directly or indirectly help forge their artistic paths. The power of the matriarch not just for the family unit, but also of almost lost cultures stem from the past pillage of female energy. The artists share these lingering effects of colonization hundreds of years ago.
Since the production started before the pandemic, it faced the all-too-common challenges. Finally completed in early 2023, the Muralist' Beautiful Pain was accepted to several global film festivals from the U.S., South America and Europe. The documentary will experience its European debut screening at the Love & Hope International Film Festival in Barcelona, Spain this September, where some of the cast and production team will attend.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, the Muralists' Beautiful Pain will experience its North American screening at the newly renovated Presidio Theatre in the Presidio National Park on August 11, 2023, where the artists will also share some of their art and host a panel discussion that evening.
For more information on this special San Francisco event, please visit: www.presidiotheatre.org/show/2023-the-muralists-beautiful-pain/
