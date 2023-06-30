Author Joyce Porter Strollo's New Audiobook, "Know Your Future," is a Fascinating Reflection on the Power of Dreams to Predict and Manifest One's Future
Recent audiobook release “Know Your Future,” from Audiobook Network author Joyce Porter Strollo, is an engaging and thought-provoking discussion of the ways in which prophetic dreams have helped the author better know and predict her future. Through sharing her experiences, Strollo reveals how listeners can also better prepare for their future while understanding the visions they see while dreaming.
The Villages, FL, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joyce Porter Strollo, a graduate of Southwest Missouri State, has completed her new audiobook, “Know Your Future”: a profound discussion of prophetic dreams, and how one can learn to interpret what one sees in their sleep to understand what could be awaiting them in their future.
Originally from the Ozarks near Branson, Missouri, author Joyce Porter Strollo experienced the world through the visitors to her mom’s café, Porters Cafe, in Ava. Their stories painted pictures of beautiful beaches and the highest mountains that created the deep desire to travel. After moving to Connecticut, Joyce met her husband, Roger, and raised her three sons, who were all very active in extreme sports like biking, jet skiing, and snowboarding. Later, golf became her focus, and through the Executive Women’s Golf Association, the author met new people and got to travel and compete nationally. Currently, Joyce is engaged to her loving fiancée, Steve, and is retired in The Villages, Florida, where she still enjoys travel, golf, and writing.
Strollo shares, “When some of [my] night dreams and some of [my] daydreams came true, [I] understood the power of the subconscious part of the mind, how it can take information from the conscious mind and then create the future by receiving and sending information into the universe. As dreams about the future were revealed to [me], and evidence of knowing the future was verified, then [I] wanted to share about the peace gained from knowing the future.
“When you sleep an average of eight hours a day or one-third of your life, and you live to the age of seventy-five, then you have slept twenty-five years. Of the twenty-five years, it is estimated by studying eye movement while asleep that five of those years are in a dream state. To minimize or discard the value of dreaming is minimizing five years of your life.
“Once you know about prophetic dreams and learn that someone has experienced them plus benefited from them, then you will recognize their value.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Joyce Porter Strollo’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s deep desire to share what brought her peace in her many travels and choices and to help inquiring minds understand how important dreams are to gain peace about future events. Through her writings, Strollo becomes the key that unlocks the dreaming mind to show how to know one’s future and takes listeners on a powerful journey through her past to see just how important understanding one’s dreams can be.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Know Your Future” by Joyce Porter Strollo through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
