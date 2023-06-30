Author Joyce Porter Strollo's New Audiobook, "Know Your Future," is a Fascinating Reflection on the Power of Dreams to Predict and Manifest One's Future

Recent audiobook release “Know Your Future,” from Audiobook Network author Joyce Porter Strollo, is an engaging and thought-provoking discussion of the ways in which prophetic dreams have helped the author better know and predict her future. Through sharing her experiences, Strollo reveals how listeners can also better prepare for their future while understanding the visions they see while dreaming.