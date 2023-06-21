Airpark Inc. Helps Travelers Avoid Huge Price Increases for Parking
New summer parking rates are set to go into effect Thursday at LaGaurdia and JFK airports in Queens, as well as Newark Liberty International Airport, the Port Authority said. It could cost drivers up to $20 more to park their cars, depending on the airport and what garage or lot is being used.
East Elmhurst, NY, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Port Authority Announces Parking Rate Hikes at JFK, LGA, and EWR Airports in Response to Increased Summer Travel.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced an adjustment to parking rates at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), effective from 6/22/2023 The rate hikes come as a response to the significant increase in summer travelers and the subsequent surge in demand for airport parking.
As summer is traditionally a peak travel season, more individuals are choosing to fly, resulting in a corresponding rise in the number of people driving to the airports. The increased demand for airport parking has necessitated a revision in parking rates to ensure adequate parking availability and enhance the overall passenger experience.
The Port Authority acknowledges the importance of balancing affordability and sustainability while meeting the needs of airport visitors. These rate adjustments are intended to support the ongoing maintenance, security, and operational costs, ensuring that the airports can continue to provide world-class facilities and services to the growing number of travelers.
Passengers are encouraged to plan their parking arrangements in advance, allowing for potential fluctuations in availability and considering alternative transportation options such as rideshares, public transit, or drop-off arrangements or off-site parking lots in close proximity to the airports. The Port Authority remains committed to enhancing parking facilities, improving access roads, and providing exceptional customer service to cater to the evolving needs of passengers.
One alternative choice would be for travelers to consider using off-site parking facilities whose pricing will not be affected by the rate hikes for in airport parking. Off-site parking at the airport offers several advantages for travelers.
Here are some key benefits:
1. Cost Savings: Off-site parking facilities typically provide lower rates compared to on-site airport parking options. Travelers can enjoy significant cost savings, especially for long-term parking needs. This allows passengers to allocate their travel budget to other expenses, such as accommodations, activities, or souvenirs.
2. Convenience and Accessibility: Off-site parking facilities are strategically located near the airport, ensuring easy access and efficient transportation to the terminal. Many off-site parking providers offer shuttle services that run frequently, ensuring prompt drop-off and pick-up from the airport. This convenience saves travelers time and reduces stress associated with finding parking spaces and navigating congested airport roads.
3. Ample Parking Availability: Off-site parking facilities often have a larger parking capacity than on-site options. This means travelers are less likely to face parking shortages or overcrowded lots, ensuring a greater likelihood of finding suitable parking spaces even during peak travel periods. The availability of parking spaces provides peace of mind and eliminates the need for last-minute searching or alternative parking arrangements.
4. Enhanced Security: Off-site parking providers understand the importance of security for travelers' vehicles. They often implement robust security measures, including surveillance cameras, well-lit parking lots, fencing, and regular patrols, to ensure the safety of parked vehicles. Many off-site parking facilities also offer 24/7 staff presence, providing an added layer of security and assistance to travelers.
5. Additional Services and Amenities: Off-site parking facilities often offer additional services and amenities to enhance the overall travel experience. These may include luggage assistance, car washes, oil changes, vehicle maintenance, and even valet parking options. Travelers can take advantage of these conveniences, saving time and allowing them to return to a well-maintained vehicle after their trip.
6. Reservation and Pre-Booking Options: Airpark parking providers typically offer online reservation systems, allowing travelers to secure their parking spaces in advance. This feature eliminates the uncertainty of finding parking upon arrival and guarantees a spot, especially during busy travel seasons. Pre-booking ensures a seamless parking experience, allowing travelers to focus on their journey rather than parking logistics.
7. Loyalty Programs and Discounts: Airpark Inc.parking facilities offer loyalty programs or discounts for frequent travelers. These programs can provide additional savings, perks, and rewards, such as discounted rates, priority parking, or access to exclusive amenities. By utilizing these programs, travelers can further maximize their benefits and enjoy a personalized parking experience.
By considering off-site parking options such as AirPark Inc. travelers can enjoy cost savings, convenience, ample availability, enhanced security, additional services, and the flexibility to plan and book parking in advance. These advantages contribute to a smoother and more enjoyable airport experience for individuals and families alike.
Additionally, AAA members can get a discount at airparkparking.com and jfklongtermparking.com.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced an adjustment to parking rates at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), effective from 6/22/2023 The rate hikes come as a response to the significant increase in summer travelers and the subsequent surge in demand for airport parking.
As summer is traditionally a peak travel season, more individuals are choosing to fly, resulting in a corresponding rise in the number of people driving to the airports. The increased demand for airport parking has necessitated a revision in parking rates to ensure adequate parking availability and enhance the overall passenger experience.
The Port Authority acknowledges the importance of balancing affordability and sustainability while meeting the needs of airport visitors. These rate adjustments are intended to support the ongoing maintenance, security, and operational costs, ensuring that the airports can continue to provide world-class facilities and services to the growing number of travelers.
Passengers are encouraged to plan their parking arrangements in advance, allowing for potential fluctuations in availability and considering alternative transportation options such as rideshares, public transit, or drop-off arrangements or off-site parking lots in close proximity to the airports. The Port Authority remains committed to enhancing parking facilities, improving access roads, and providing exceptional customer service to cater to the evolving needs of passengers.
One alternative choice would be for travelers to consider using off-site parking facilities whose pricing will not be affected by the rate hikes for in airport parking. Off-site parking at the airport offers several advantages for travelers.
Here are some key benefits:
1. Cost Savings: Off-site parking facilities typically provide lower rates compared to on-site airport parking options. Travelers can enjoy significant cost savings, especially for long-term parking needs. This allows passengers to allocate their travel budget to other expenses, such as accommodations, activities, or souvenirs.
2. Convenience and Accessibility: Off-site parking facilities are strategically located near the airport, ensuring easy access and efficient transportation to the terminal. Many off-site parking providers offer shuttle services that run frequently, ensuring prompt drop-off and pick-up from the airport. This convenience saves travelers time and reduces stress associated with finding parking spaces and navigating congested airport roads.
3. Ample Parking Availability: Off-site parking facilities often have a larger parking capacity than on-site options. This means travelers are less likely to face parking shortages or overcrowded lots, ensuring a greater likelihood of finding suitable parking spaces even during peak travel periods. The availability of parking spaces provides peace of mind and eliminates the need for last-minute searching or alternative parking arrangements.
4. Enhanced Security: Off-site parking providers understand the importance of security for travelers' vehicles. They often implement robust security measures, including surveillance cameras, well-lit parking lots, fencing, and regular patrols, to ensure the safety of parked vehicles. Many off-site parking facilities also offer 24/7 staff presence, providing an added layer of security and assistance to travelers.
5. Additional Services and Amenities: Off-site parking facilities often offer additional services and amenities to enhance the overall travel experience. These may include luggage assistance, car washes, oil changes, vehicle maintenance, and even valet parking options. Travelers can take advantage of these conveniences, saving time and allowing them to return to a well-maintained vehicle after their trip.
6. Reservation and Pre-Booking Options: Airpark parking providers typically offer online reservation systems, allowing travelers to secure their parking spaces in advance. This feature eliminates the uncertainty of finding parking upon arrival and guarantees a spot, especially during busy travel seasons. Pre-booking ensures a seamless parking experience, allowing travelers to focus on their journey rather than parking logistics.
7. Loyalty Programs and Discounts: Airpark Inc.parking facilities offer loyalty programs or discounts for frequent travelers. These programs can provide additional savings, perks, and rewards, such as discounted rates, priority parking, or access to exclusive amenities. By utilizing these programs, travelers can further maximize their benefits and enjoy a personalized parking experience.
By considering off-site parking options such as AirPark Inc. travelers can enjoy cost savings, convenience, ample availability, enhanced security, additional services, and the flexibility to plan and book parking in advance. These advantages contribute to a smoother and more enjoyable airport experience for individuals and families alike.
Additionally, AAA members can get a discount at airparkparking.com and jfklongtermparking.com.
Contact
AirparkContact
Bill Esslinger
718-898-8400
Bill Esslinger
718-898-8400
Categories