Author Cami Woods's New Audiobook, "The Reckoning," is a Faith-Based Memoir Detailing How the Author's Faith in Her Heavenly Father Saved Her from Darkness and Abuse

Recent audiobook release “The Reckoning,” from Audiobook Network author Cami Woods, is a harrowing autobiography depicting the tumultuous life of the author and the difficulties placed on her path in life. Through trials and tribulations, rejections and abandonments, lies and deceits, and abuses of every kind, Cami struggles to find a place to belong and the love that has escaped her.