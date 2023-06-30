Author Cami Woods's New Audiobook, "The Reckoning," is a Faith-Based Memoir Detailing How the Author's Faith in Her Heavenly Father Saved Her from Darkness and Abuse
Recent audiobook release “The Reckoning,” from Audiobook Network author Cami Woods, is a harrowing autobiography depicting the tumultuous life of the author and the difficulties placed on her path in life. Through trials and tribulations, rejections and abandonments, lies and deceits, and abuses of every kind, Cami struggles to find a place to belong and the love that has escaped her.
New York, NY, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cami Woods has completed her new audiobook, “The Reckoning”: a profound and compelling memoir that details the struggles faced by the author throughout her life, and how her strong faith and relationship with the Lord helped to carry her through life’s most difficult moments.
Currently residing in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in Northeast Alabama, author Cami Woods had no special training in theology, before hearing the call of the Lord to share her tumultuous testimony one night in the fall of 2012. Since then, she has worked diligently to accomplish this task. Cami is a loving mother of two and a grandmother of two and enjoys spending time with her family whenever she can. Cami is dedicated to helping spread the Word of God to a lost and dying world and sharing the hope she found in Jesus Christ to those, as she once was, who feel that forgiveness has passed them by.
“The Reckoning follows the author who, with no guidance, makes a series of poor choices that lead her down a dangerous road. Being ill-prepared, Cami's life becomes darker as she faces the worst enemy she would ever know. Inching closer and closer to an emotional collapse, Cami grabs hold of the only faith she has and embarks on a journey to find the truth that would take years to unravel, ultimately discovering the love of a Father she never thought possible,” Woods shares.
She continues, “God is faithful. I cannot tell you how many times our Holy Father has proven this in my life, even when I wasn’t aware of Him. Through the heart-shattering, gut-wrenching trials and tribulations I’ve had to face, God was there, just as He said He would be. I may not have walked through those hardships perfectly or even well at times, but I did not walk alone. For me, I would rather walk-through life with God then to face life without Him. Jesus had a cross to bear; we have one too. Life is our cross. It can be hard to handle at times and seem impossible to handle at other times. Jesus Christ carried His cross alone, then died to ensure that those who accept Him would never carry theirs alone. Jesus knows exactly what we face and what we feel in life and how trying it can be. Instead of condemning, He saves. The story I tell, I tell to share my testimony and how God cared for me and to glorify His Holy Name, not to get sympathy or pity for my ‘hard life.’ I’m not a victim. Through Jesus Christ, I’m a victor, and I love Him with all my heart. My name is Cami Woods, and this is my story.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Cami Woods’s new audiobook is a heartfelt and deeply personal journey of growth and blessings that reveals just how life-changing accepting the Lord into one’s heart can be. By sharing her tale, Woods hopes to raise awareness of the lasting impact abuse can have on one’s soul, and how God is always prepared to lift up his faithful children from the darkness in their lives.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Reckoning” by Cami Woods through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Currently residing in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in Northeast Alabama, author Cami Woods had no special training in theology, before hearing the call of the Lord to share her tumultuous testimony one night in the fall of 2012. Since then, she has worked diligently to accomplish this task. Cami is a loving mother of two and a grandmother of two and enjoys spending time with her family whenever she can. Cami is dedicated to helping spread the Word of God to a lost and dying world and sharing the hope she found in Jesus Christ to those, as she once was, who feel that forgiveness has passed them by.
“The Reckoning follows the author who, with no guidance, makes a series of poor choices that lead her down a dangerous road. Being ill-prepared, Cami's life becomes darker as she faces the worst enemy she would ever know. Inching closer and closer to an emotional collapse, Cami grabs hold of the only faith she has and embarks on a journey to find the truth that would take years to unravel, ultimately discovering the love of a Father she never thought possible,” Woods shares.
She continues, “God is faithful. I cannot tell you how many times our Holy Father has proven this in my life, even when I wasn’t aware of Him. Through the heart-shattering, gut-wrenching trials and tribulations I’ve had to face, God was there, just as He said He would be. I may not have walked through those hardships perfectly or even well at times, but I did not walk alone. For me, I would rather walk-through life with God then to face life without Him. Jesus had a cross to bear; we have one too. Life is our cross. It can be hard to handle at times and seem impossible to handle at other times. Jesus Christ carried His cross alone, then died to ensure that those who accept Him would never carry theirs alone. Jesus knows exactly what we face and what we feel in life and how trying it can be. Instead of condemning, He saves. The story I tell, I tell to share my testimony and how God cared for me and to glorify His Holy Name, not to get sympathy or pity for my ‘hard life.’ I’m not a victim. Through Jesus Christ, I’m a victor, and I love Him with all my heart. My name is Cami Woods, and this is my story.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Cami Woods’s new audiobook is a heartfelt and deeply personal journey of growth and blessings that reveals just how life-changing accepting the Lord into one’s heart can be. By sharing her tale, Woods hopes to raise awareness of the lasting impact abuse can have on one’s soul, and how God is always prepared to lift up his faithful children from the darkness in their lives.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Reckoning” by Cami Woods through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories