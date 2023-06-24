Unique AÇAÍ Bowl Franchise Opens Its Second Location in Naples, FL

Nautical Bowls understands the struggle of finding a quick meal without compromising a healthy lifestyle. That's why they combine healthy, fresh superfood bowls with an uplifting atmosphere, providing you the energy to live a full life. Their bowls are made with all-natural, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and plant-based ingredients, packed with essential vitamins and nutrients to fuel your life