Unique AÇAÍ Bowl Franchise Opens Its Second Location in Naples, FL
Naples, FL, June 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nautical Bowls Naples II brings a one-of-a-kind superfood bowl experience to the community.
Nautical Bowls, a Minnesota-based açaí bowl concept, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their first location in Naples, Florida. Nautical Bowls Naples II, located at 7299 Collier Blvd., Ste. #502, is set to offer the community a unique dining experience centered around healthy and delicious superfood bowls.
Nautical Bowls is renowned for its delightful açaí bowls that are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, plant-based, and made with all-natural ingredients. This new location in Naples marks an exciting milestone for Nautical Bowls and the local community.
"We are thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of our newest Nautical Bowls location in Naples, Florida! in the Stock Plaza. The excitement is palpable as we prepare to bring our unique and delicious açaí bowls to the community once again. Naples has embraced our concept with open arms, and we can't wait to share our passion for health and wellness with even more individuals. Our team is dedicated to providing the highest quality ingredients and an uplifting atmosphere, creating an experience that leaves our customers feeling refreshed and energized. Get ready, Naples, because açaí bliss is coming your way!" said Bill Archer, the proud owner of Nautical Bowls Naples II.
With a commitment to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle, Nautical Bowls provides high-quality ingredients that not only taste good but also fuel and energize guests. The menu is thoughtfully crafted to help customers thrive and live their best lives.
"We are passionate about bringing health and wellness to the Naples community through Nautical Bowls. Our goal is to create a positive impact and provide nourishing options that support an active lifestyle," added Bill Beck GM.
Beyond offering nutritious meals, Nautical Bowls is dedicated to making a difference beyond its walls. Through their partnership with the Venture organization, Nautical Bowls donates a meal to a child in need with every bowl purchased. The Amundsons, founders of Nautical Bowls, expressed their pride in contributing to positive change through their business.
"We are honored to be part of the Venture organization and the incredible work they do to help those in need. It's inspiring to know that with every bowl purchased, we are making a difference in deserving communities," shared Bryant and Rachel Amundson, founders of Nautical Bowls.
Nautical Bowls invites the community to experience its uplifting atmosphere and refreshing offerings. Join the grand opening event on July 1st, 2023, and follow Nautical Bowls on social media for more details.
About Nautical Bowls:
At Nautical Bowls, we understand the struggle of finding a quick meal without compromising a healthy lifestyle. That's why we combine healthy, fresh superfood bowls with an uplifting atmosphere, providing you the energy to live a full life. Our bowls are made with all-natural, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and plant-based ingredients, packed with essential vitamins and nutrients to fuel your life. Visit us at nauticalbowls.com.
Bill Archer
Owner/Franchisee Partner
Nautical Bowls Naples II (2)
7299 Collier Blvd., Ste. #502
Naples, Florida 34113
W.239-431-5180
C.239-324-9845
Bill Archer
Owner/Franchisee Partner
Nautical Bowls Naples II (2)
7299 Collier Blvd., Ste. #502
Naples, Florida 34113
W.239-431-5180
C.239-324-9845
Categories