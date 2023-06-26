New Age Marketing Leaders Attend Leadership Conference in Atlanta
Charlotte, NC, June 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New Age Marketing’s success in the Charlotte metro area has earned them another invitation to the Southeastern Leadership Conference held in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Southeastern Leadership Conference, hosted by top national leaders and pioneers in the business, was held to discuss leadership development, collaborate on operations management strategies, celebrate successes, and network with colleagues in the industry. Top leaders from New Age Marketing traveled from Charlotte and attended the conference on Tuesday, June 13 at The Whitley Hotel and Conference Center. New Age had the opportunity to meet other front-runners in the industry, giving new and innovative perspectives for them to take home to Charlotte. In total, New Age sent 11 leaders to the conference. Brendan Schaffer, Junior Director at New Age Marketing, was in attendance at the conference this month and shared a bit of insight into his experience in Atlanta.
“Being able to listen to and surround myself with top frontrunners in our business was truly an unforgettable experience. My biggest takeaway from listening to those consultants was the importance of building genuine relationships in leadership. Through networking, I also had the pleasure of solidifying close relationships with those same consultants and professionals who were once in my position. I feel extremely grateful to have had this opportunity, and I can’t wait to share and implement what I’ve learned with my team.”
Jared Poniatowski, CEO and Director of Operations at New Age Marketing, was also in attendance at the conference. Due to the massive success and expansion New Age has experienced, Jared had the opportunity to speak at the previous leadership conference that was held in April, touching on the fast track to management and giving insight into the business practices he’s used to grow such a successful business. As a testament to his success, Jared had the pleasure of witnessing one of the newest outside promotions within his organization, Emily Gilliland of The Keene Standard, promote one of her leaders, Ashley Bowen, to Assistant Director. Jared was thrilled to be back in Atlanta with his team and shared a few words about his experience.
“In such a fast-paced and rapidly changing industry, it's important to keep abreast of new and innovative leadership development strategies to implement. I can’t think of better people to learn from than these top pioneers in our business. Being able to pick the brains of these individuals alongside some of the best and brightest leaders I have in my office is priceless.”
