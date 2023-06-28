Pastor Sammy L. Jackson Recognized as a VIP for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Daytona Beach, FL, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Sammy L. Jackson of Daytona Beach, Florida, has been recognized as a VIP for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of religion.
About Sammy L. Jackson
Pastor Sammy L. Jackson is a pastor with over 32 years of experience. Throughout his long career, Jackson has worked with various churches and has been responsible for fundraising, serving and assisting the homeless and senior populations, creating and overseeing community events, and liaising with local pastors.
Jackson is currently involved with WOGIUWT (Women of God in Unity Working Together), an organization that endeavors to create an environment in which inspiration is birthed through the word of God, helping women nurture enthusiasm for their God-given purposes. In his role, he is responsible for event planning, promotional speaking, and acts as a travel agent, currently hosting a Christian cruise getaway. He is also active in the Christian’s Merging Together Ministries Foundation, Inc., a newly established Florida nonprofit corporation with the mission to reach out into communities and to make a difference with young people, seniors, and homeless people.
Pastor Jackson also belongs to the Pastor's Prayer Gathering Group Eastside and Westside, National Day of Prayer; Volusia County Prayer Link Team, and Volusia County Prayer Walk Revival.
Married to Annette Hoggs-Jackson on May 20, 2000, Pastor Jackson has three children, Samuel, Jacquelyn, Tyrrel, and a granddaughter, Lavender.
For more information visit: www.womenofgodiuwt.com and www.CMTMFoundations.org
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
