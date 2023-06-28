Karen E. West Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Rehoboth Beach, DE, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Karen E. West of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance.
About Karen E. West
Retired after over 40 years in the field of financial services, Karen E. West holds the distinguished honor of being named the first female vice president of the major investment firm, Vanguard Group. She was Vanguard’s principal and fund controller, served on the board of directors, and has extensive knowledge of mutual funds, fiscal compliance, IRA's, ETS's, 401K, and financial investments.
West grew up in Sussex County, Delaware. Her parents owned a grocery store and her chores included managing the books for the business. Her mother steered her towards a career in accounting, and so she enrolled in the business program at Goldey-Beacom College in Newark, Delaware. West, who was accustomed to the small-town camaraderie with her parents’ customers, was disenchanted with the program, until an advisor at the school recommended she include investment studies in her curriculum. She enjoyed this part of the program and decided to focus her efforts exclusively on building a career in investment.
Upon graduation, West started her career keeping track of the books for Rollins Broadcasting Co. and less than a year later moved on to take a position at the Sears Roebuck’s acceptance department, working as an accounting department manager from 1966 until 1970 in their commercial paper area. She was then recruited by Wellington Management Company as the company was preparing to launch its money market funds division. She spent the next four years with the company, serving in a variety of roles and gathering the experience that eventually led her to her successful career with Vanguard.
In 1974, West left Wellington Management Company to take on the position of fund controller for the Vanguard Group, where she rose through the ranks over the next several decades. During her time there she was honored with a numerous awards including a Quality Award, the Vanguard Strategic Thinking Award, and the Vanguard Award of Excellence. She was also featured in book, "The Vanguard Experiment." Eventually, West was named principal of the company and became its first female vice president. She retired in 1999, and just one year later was invited to return to the company’s board of directors, where she served until 2014.
Since retiring, West has become actively involved in volunteer work. She is chairwoman and chair of investments for the Epworth United Methodist Church and has become an ordained deacon, currently serving at the United Church of Christ.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Karen E. West
Retired after over 40 years in the field of financial services, Karen E. West holds the distinguished honor of being named the first female vice president of the major investment firm, Vanguard Group. She was Vanguard’s principal and fund controller, served on the board of directors, and has extensive knowledge of mutual funds, fiscal compliance, IRA's, ETS's, 401K, and financial investments.
West grew up in Sussex County, Delaware. Her parents owned a grocery store and her chores included managing the books for the business. Her mother steered her towards a career in accounting, and so she enrolled in the business program at Goldey-Beacom College in Newark, Delaware. West, who was accustomed to the small-town camaraderie with her parents’ customers, was disenchanted with the program, until an advisor at the school recommended she include investment studies in her curriculum. She enjoyed this part of the program and decided to focus her efforts exclusively on building a career in investment.
Upon graduation, West started her career keeping track of the books for Rollins Broadcasting Co. and less than a year later moved on to take a position at the Sears Roebuck’s acceptance department, working as an accounting department manager from 1966 until 1970 in their commercial paper area. She was then recruited by Wellington Management Company as the company was preparing to launch its money market funds division. She spent the next four years with the company, serving in a variety of roles and gathering the experience that eventually led her to her successful career with Vanguard.
In 1974, West left Wellington Management Company to take on the position of fund controller for the Vanguard Group, where she rose through the ranks over the next several decades. During her time there she was honored with a numerous awards including a Quality Award, the Vanguard Strategic Thinking Award, and the Vanguard Award of Excellence. She was also featured in book, "The Vanguard Experiment." Eventually, West was named principal of the company and became its first female vice president. She retired in 1999, and just one year later was invited to return to the company’s board of directors, where she served until 2014.
Since retiring, West has become actively involved in volunteer work. She is chairwoman and chair of investments for the Epworth United Methodist Church and has become an ordained deacon, currently serving at the United Church of Christ.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories