Luz Santiago Named New Director of Prevention for Wynona's House, Furthering the Mission of the CAC to "Bring the Change Children and Families Need to be Safe to Heal"

Wynona's House Child Advocacy Center is pleased to introduce its new Director of Prevention, Ms. Luz Santiago, LMSW. Santiago brings a wealth of experience to her role, possessing 25 years of child advocacy experience. She has enacted positive change in the communities she has served. Wynona’s House recently launched a new project called Prevention-By-Design, which Santiago will lead. This new community-based prevention program will improve outcomes for children and families in Essex County.