Author Taylor Johnson's New Audiobook, “How To Beat Depression with the Bible,” Reveals How the Word of God Can be a Valuable Tool in the Fight Against Depression

Recent audiobook release “How To Beat Depression with the Bible,” from Audiobook Network author Taylor Johnson, is a profound and thought-provoking look at how the author was able to use the Bible to fight back against his own struggles with depression and how listeners can find comfort and growth through God's Scripture.