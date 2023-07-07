Author Taylor Johnson's New Audiobook, “How To Beat Depression with the Bible,” Reveals How the Word of God Can be a Valuable Tool in the Fight Against Depression
Recent audiobook release “How To Beat Depression with the Bible,” from Audiobook Network author Taylor Johnson, is a profound and thought-provoking look at how the author was able to use the Bible to fight back against his own struggles with depression and how listeners can find comfort and growth through God's Scripture.
Arvada, CO, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Taylor Johnson, who has spent an immense amount of time studying the Bible, has completed his new audiobook, “How To Beat Depression with the Bible”: a powerful reflection of how the Holy Bible helped the author to overcome his personal struggle and how listeners can use God’s Word to provide hope against their fight against depression.
Raised in a Christian home, author Taylor Johnson, like many others, fell far away from the beliefs of his parents when he arrived in his teenage years. Mentally devastating tragedies left Taylor feeling suicidal and depressed, leading him to a complete rejection of God and reality. When he started to read deeply into God’s Word in an attempt to disprove Christianity, his research concluded that the Bible was without error and was factually proven to be written in a completely impossible way. This led to Taylor becoming a born-again Christian, and he was saved by grace alone through faith alone in Christ alone at the age of eighteen.
When he began reading the Bible daily, he began to win the battle against sin and learned the key to life-long repentance: by always keeping Jesus at the forefront of his mind. More importantly, he learned that he could never lose God’s grace because salvation is not based on works but by faith alone.
Johnson writes, “Depression has only one goal: to kill you. Be it by the means of a swift and intentional act or by a long, drawn-out process of slowly taking your life with alcohol and drug abuse, it only wants you dead. Those who fight depression with a bottle of gin or a needle in the arm are losing the fight. They're currently killing themselves slowly, just like depression wants them to. Every antidepressant has a possible side effect of making your depression worse. Is that winning the fight or giving depression the upper hand? Depression wants us to cheat on our lives by forcing us to have an affair with death.
“The purpose of this book is to help you learn how to love your life more than the idea of death. For someone with depression, death seems like a sweet release, the only way to end the pain. Trust me on this: it's not, especially if you die without knowing Jesus. A life of perpetual agony, despair, rejection, and suffering can't even compare to the first minute of an eternity in Hell separated from God. Depression doesn't care who you are--it wants to kill you. It's time that we finally beat depression and love our lives more than death.
“In this book, you'll find three things. The first is a clear explanation of the biblical Gospel so that you can learn how to be saved and how to know with certainty that you're saved. The second thing you will find within is my personal story on battling depression, anxiety, suicidal contemplations, a night terror disorder, and severe insomnia. Finally, you will also find nine Bible-based steps in this book that will teach you ‘How To Beat Depression With The Bible.’”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Taylor Johnson’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s life goal to reach the world with God’s Word. Through his God-given talent of writing Johnson uses his research and knowledge of the Bible to educate those who are lost and aims to guide listeners back to their Heavenly creator.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “How To Beat Depression with the Bible” by Taylor Johnson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
