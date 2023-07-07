Author Steven R. Hoer, M.D.'s New Audiobook, “Bumps and Bruises,” Presents the Necessary Tools to Identify and Persevere Through the Modern Struggles of Life

Recent audiobook release “Bumps and Bruises: A Surgeon’s Reflections on Life,” from Audiobook Network author Steven R. Hoer, M.D., is thought-provoking guide to understanding and overcoming one's struggles, based on the author's experience, observation, and counsel with thousands of individuals over the course of his life.