Author Steven R. Hoer, M.D.'s New Audiobook, “Bumps and Bruises,” Presents the Necessary Tools to Identify and Persevere Through the Modern Struggles of Life
Recent audiobook release “Bumps and Bruises: A Surgeon’s Reflections on Life,” from Audiobook Network author Steven R. Hoer, M.D., is thought-provoking guide to understanding and overcoming one's struggles, based on the author's experience, observation, and counsel with thousands of individuals over the course of his life.
Henderson, NV, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steven R. Hoer, M.D. has completed his new audiobook, “Bumps and Bruises: A Surgeon’s Reflections on Life”: a compelling guide to navigating the trials and obstacles that daily life often presents, based on decades of professional and personal experiences that have influenced the author.
As a practicing orthopedic surgeon for the last twenty-eight years, author Steven R. Hoer, M.D. has served in many professional leadership positions including chief of staff, chief of surgery, and on numerous governance boards. He is the president and founder of the Orthopedic Institute of Henderson in Henderson, Nevada, and is the recipient of the “top doctor” award for many years. Dr. Hoer has also served as an ecclesiastical leader for fifteen years and has counseled both adults and youth, and he is an avid student of literature and of great thought, both contemporary and historical.
“Daily choices and decisions over time determine whether we attain the happiness and success for which we all desperately yearn, or whether we encounter the bumps and bruises in life,” writes Dr. Hoer. “‘Bumps and Bruises’ is a book of principles formulated over twenty-eight years of observation, experience, and counsel with thousands of individuals coping with disappointments, failed expectations, strained relationships, and broken dreams. From the vantage point of a physician, [I approach] the challenges we face in life much like treating a sickness. We first have to make the correct diagnosis, to understand the origin of our discomfort. We then make the best treatment plan, a plan of action to get better, and learn habits and practices to prevent the ill health that plagues us all.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Steven R. Hoer, M.D.’s new audiobook is a refreshing new look at life based on multiple sources of wisdom and inspiration to guide listeners through these unprecedented, troubled times in which we live. Through the principles Dr. Hoer outlines within his writings, readers will gain the knowledge and insight to successfully maneuver through the inevitable “bumps and bruises” of life that everyone will sometime encounter.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Bumps and Bruises: A Surgeon’s Reflections on Life” by Steven R. Hoer, M.D. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
