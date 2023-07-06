StarWind Virtual SAN is Named Leader in the Latest Summer 2023 G2’s Grid® Report for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions
StarWind Virtual SAN is named Leader in the latest Summer 2023 G2’s Grid® Report for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions, and together with StarWind HCI Appliance they have racked up multiple achievements and badges.
Beverly, MA, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- StarWind Virtual SAN is named Leader in the latest Summer 2023 G2’s Grid® Report for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions, and together with StarWind HCI Appliance they have racked up multiple achievements and badges among which the most noteworthy include:
Leader
Best Support
Best Estimated ROI
Easiest Admin
Users Most Likely to Recommend
This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the Summer Grid Report 2023-related questions featured in the G2 review form. More so, the report is based on ratings by business professionals. StarWind Virtual SAN (vSAN) and HCI Appliance (HCA) achieved their awards by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) category. A product must have received ten or more reviews for inclusion in the report.
“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”
Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of StarWind Virtual SAN (vSAN) and HCI Appliance (HCA) on G2’s StarWind Virtual SAN (vSAN) and HCI Appliance (HCA) review page.
About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About StarWind
StarWind is a software development company that specializes in hyperconvergence and storage virtualization and the only all-flash hyperconvergence vendor on the market. We provide a unique blend of simplicity, performance, and affordability, yet with the ultimate in flexibility. Our focus is to help companies create sustainable and effective IT infrastructures with minimum effort.
